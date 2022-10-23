A Russian fighter crashed into a house in Siberia, killing two pilots

Two pilots died after hitting a building in Irkutsk

two pilots died after a Russian plane on a test flight crashed into a two-story building in the southern city of Irkutsk on Sunday. Siberiareported the regional governor.

“A Su-category plane crashed into a two-story building in Irkutsk, on Przhevalskogo Street”, said the governor Igor Kobzev on social networks, and the local department of the Ministry of Emergencies clarified that a “Su-30 plane crashed during a test flight.”

Kobzev later said that two pilots were killed in the crash, but local residents were uninjured.

He posted a video of the building, which he described as a “100-square-meter, two-family private home,” with smoke billowing into a dark sky.

It may interest you: Ukraine killed ten Iranian soldiers on the Crimean peninsula

At the scene of the events, firefighters could be seen working to extinguish the fire that occurred after the accident.

Firefighters work at the Irkutsk residential building where the fighter crashed

A video from a surveillance camera posted on Russian social media showed how the fighter descended in an almost vertical dive. Other videos showed the building engulfed in flames and firefighters deployed to extinguish the fire.

The Russian investigative commission, which investigates serious crimes, said in a statement that it had opened a criminal case over the incident. In addition, he stressed that the fighter was not carrying ammunition.

Sunday’s accident was eleventh crash of a russian warplane who has not seen combat since Moscow sent its troops to Ukraine on February 24. Military experts have pointed out that as the number of Russian military flights increased sharply during the fighting, so did the accidents.

The incident comes days after a military plane crashed into a block of flats in the Russian city of Yeysk, killing more than a dozen people, including children.

It may interest you: Through adoptions, Russia turns Ukrainian children into spoils of war

Irkutsk, a major industrial center of more than 600,000 people in eastern Siberia, is home to an aircraft factory that produces Su-30 fighters.

The Su-30 is a two-seat supersonic twin-engine fighter that has been a key component of the Russian air forces and has also been used by India and other countries.

(With information from AFP, AP and EFE)

Keep reading:

The very long winter of discontent, a threat to all European governments

Ukraine denounced another Russian missile attack that caused power outages in several regions

Israel warned that the military alliance between Russia and Iran for the use of drones endangers the entire world