A Russian military plane crashes into a residential building in Siberia

Details of the plane that crashed into a building in Russia 1:31

(CNN) — A Russian warplane crashed into a two-story residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, killing its two pilots, a local official said.

“Both pilots died. None of the local residents were injured,” Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev wrote on Telegram.

The accident of the Su-30 aircraft, which occurred during a test flight, caused a large fire in an area of ​​more than 200 square meters, according to the General Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Emergency crews were called to put out the fire and search for possible victims. Authorities are conducting a formal investigation.

“Investigators and forensic specialists of the territorial investigation body and the Eastern Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigation Committee of the Russian Federation are working at the scene of the incident,” read a statement from the Federation Investigation Committee. Russian.

Another deadly accident for the Russian army

The accident is the second such incident in the last six days.

On Monday, a Russian SU-34 fighter jet also crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk during a training flight, killing at least 14 people.

That crash was due to one of the plane’s engines catching fire, state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.