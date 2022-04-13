A Russian soldier insulted Vladimir Putin and criticized his war strategy: “He is an idiot”

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry shared a telephone conversation that he obtained through his espionage work between a Russian Army soldier and his wife. In the communication, he criticized the president Vladimir Putin and complained about food during the war.

“They give us canned food that is impossible to eat”, the man protested, in a private call with his partner. In the statement, the Ukrainian body also published an image of spoiled food, which would be what the Russian soldiers would be consuming.

Ukraine government says Russia feeds its soldiers spoiled food Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

“ now we have nothing to eat”, continued the soldier.

In addition, he questioned Putin’s combat plans and strategic issues, whom he described as “a jerk”. Regarding the coordination of the battles, the soldier stated: “I said from day one that all this would lead to nothing good.”

The Ukrainian Intelligence Service shared a call from a Russian soldier Twitter

The man, from the battlefield in Ukraine, told his wife that the weapons they carried “they are useless”. In that sense, he also condemned the attitude of the Russian commanders.

Finally, and to end the conversation, the soldier stated that hope to retire soon to leave his post in the Russian Army and no longer have to put up with this type of situation.

Finland and Sweden opened separate parliamentary debates to study apply to join NATOas confirmed by the Finnish Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto, who referred to the coordination that exists between Helsinki and Stockholm for this purpose.

Upon his arrival at the Council of Foreign Affairs in Luxembourg, he confirmed that the Finnish national parliament will start discussions on joining NATO this week based on a security proposal proposed by the Executive led by the socialist sanna marin. “Based on the debates, the Government will reach its conclusion together with the President of the Republic,” Haavisto explained in statements to journalists.

“It is clear that Parliament is willing to discuss all aspects related to the security situation,” he added, indicating that Once the opinion of the different political forces has been expressed, Parliament will study whether there is the necessary consensus to request entry into the military alliance.

The Russian aggression against Ukraine has made this scenario more pressing for Finland. The country, which shares a 1,300-kilometre border with Russia, is hand in hand with Sweden in this process, and Stockholm has also launched a similar parliamentary debate, although the final decision of each country will be independent.

For its part, the social democratic government that governs Sweden announced on Monday the opening of its own internal debate on the strategic situation of the country and the possibility of joining NATO.

Swedish Prime Minister and head of the ruling party, Magdalena Andersson, stated at the end of March that “it does not exclude” presenting a candidacy to the Western military allianceafter initially expressing that he preferred his country to remain outside military alliances.

The Social Democratic Party has historically opposed NATO membership and at its last congress confirmed a motion to this effect. But Andersson said she is willing to change her strategy.five months before elections where this issue is going to be a central issue.

The party’s number two, Tobias Baudin, indicated that the debate announced on Monday is open to all party members and will be “a broader discussion than the question of whether or not to join NATO.” This “dialogue on security policy” should end before the summer, the Social Democrat leader said.

Sweden and Finland are two of the EU Member States that are not part of NATOHowever, they have a very close relationship with the military organization and take part in many of its political meetings and regularly participate in maneuvers and military activities with the allies.

Officials from both countries have told the British newspaper The Times what both nations would be ready to join NATO “before the summer” and in this way, pass the Atlantic Alliance to have 32 members.

At the end of June, the ordinary summit of NATO leaders is held in Madrid, in which the allies are expected to agree on the new strategic concept, marked by the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This would be the ideal scenario to formalize the application for membership, which, as Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has explained on several occasions, could be quick in view of the high level of alignment with NATO standards.