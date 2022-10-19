A salad, proof of Olivia Wilde’s infidelity? She answers

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to know that a former nanny of our two young children chose to make such false and defamatory accusations about us publicly,” they said in a joint statement to Page Six. “His now 18-month long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate climax. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children in the sincere hope that he now decides to leave our family alone.”

Olivia Wilde shares her salad dressing

(Instagram Stories @oliviawilde)



Nevertheless, It seems that Olivia does have a special dressing for her salads and, to the surprise of her fans, she shared it via Instagram Stories. Although her story is clearly a cynical response to her ex-nanny’s clarification, the recipe sounds delicious. Here I leave it:

“Mix 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons of olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that is perfect for green salads with arugula , watercress and escarole”.