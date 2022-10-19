Entertainment

A salad, proof of Olivia Wilde’s infidelity? She answers

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to know that a former nanny of our two young children chose to make such false and defamatory accusations about us publicly,” they said in a joint statement to Page Six. “His now 18-month long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate climax. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children in the sincere hope that he now decides to leave our family alone.”

olivia-wilde-dressing-salad-babysitter-jpg.png
Olivia Wilde shares her salad dressing

Nevertheless, It seems that Olivia does have a special dressing for her salads and, to the surprise of her fans, she shared it via Instagram Stories. Although her story is clearly a cynical response to her ex-nanny’s clarification, the recipe sounds delicious. Here I leave it:

“Mix 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons of olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that is perfect for green salads with arugula , watercress and escarole”.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Bella Hadid disagrees with the romance of her sister Gigi and Leo DiCaprio

8 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo dredged heavily | Goal.com English

10 mins ago

Horror movies on Netflix, HBO and streaming for Halloween

30 mins ago

Cardi B in court over tattoo

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button