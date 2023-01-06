“A salary equal to what I earned at United”

2023-01-06

Cristiano Ronaldo made it clear the day of his presentation as a player of the al nassr, that he had several offers on the table, but that he had already given his word to play in Saudi Arabia.

“I had several opportunities. Many clubs in Europe, Brazil, Australia, the United States, Portugal… Many clubs tried to sign me, but I gave my word to Al-Nassr”said CR7 at the press conference.

This information is ultimately true. And it is that a Brazilian club has confirmed that they did make an offer to the Portuguese star, but in the end it was not enough.

The corinthians was the first team to reveal its attempt to sign CR7They even claim that they offered him the same salary that he earned at Manchester United.

The president of the corinthiansIn an interview with Os Donos Da Bola, he assured that he made an offer with the same conditions as he had at United in the English Premier League.

“We made an offer to Cristiano Ronaldo. A salary equal to what he earned at United, 2-year contract with the help of sponsors. I know that he also had proposals from Europe. But the proposal of Saudi Arabia It was 20 times bigger,” he explained. Duílio Monteiro, maximum mandator of the Brazilian club.