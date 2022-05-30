a salary higher than that of Cristiano Ronaldo for the priority of Erik ten Hag?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Kalidou Koulibaly’s “Little Brother” interview!

Not qualified for the next Champions League, Manchester United will have to rely on its financial, rather than sporting, attractiveness to achieve its goals in the summer transfer window.

With the departure of Paul Pogba free, the priority of Erik ten Hag to strengthen the midfield of Red Devils would always remain Frenkie de Jong (25), whom Barça will not retain in the event of a big offer.

The club’s biggest salary for de Jong?

According to The Daily Star, quoted by Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United would be ready to offer the Dutch midfielder the biggest salary in the club, far ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and others.

In addition to the Portuguese star (300,000 pounds per week), Frenkie de Jong would also receive more than Raphaël Varane (340,000), Jadon Sancho (350,000) and David de Gea (375,000), with a salary of 395,000 pounds per week . Reported to the year in euros, the Blaugrana would therefore receive 24 million euros.

Enough to convince Frenkie de Jong to settle in the north of England.