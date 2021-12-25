A Salernitana … Switzerland: so far the Implenia proposal is the most concrete one

The picture, to date, is quite clear: if the so-called white smoke does not occur by next 29 December, Salernitana would really risk disappearing from the Italian professional scene and restarting, in six months, from the D series or the Lega Pro. if the proposal of the president Gabriele Gravina passes.

At the moment the most concrete proposal seems to be that of the Swiss group Implenia, leader in the construction sector. According to what filters, the new members would have everything ready: sports director (we are talking about Walter Sabatini), coach (Fabrizio Castori would return) and players (at least five already blocked, these are young and interesting profiles). Among other things, there would already be the approval of the Governor of Campania Vincenzo De Luca. The group would also have issued a note in the afternoon but the same is still being tested for veracity having appeared on social networks-

Yesterday another discussion with Dr. Bertoli and Dr. Isgro who, next Monday, will approve the financial statements together with the sole director Ugo Marchetti and will be able to provide the interlocutors with a clearer picture. A consortium of professionals from Salerno, led by the former patron of Agropoli Domenico Cerruti, is moving under the radar but, for the moment, there is a lot of talk and no binding offers. Then there is a Luxembourg group that would have launched signals of opening as confirmed by some of Claudio Lotito’s financial advisors. Francesco Di Silvio, another well-known entrepreneur at national level, claims that “having offered 40 million euros, saving Salernitana would be one of the most important companies of my life. The surety is ready, we are sure we have formulated the best proposal. Don’t waste any more time, there is a team that cannot be excluded and a supporters that make the difference and already make me excited “. A few more hours and then Salernitana will know her destiny.

But who is the Implenia Group?

Number one in Switzerland in the construction and building services sector, Implenia also boasts a strong presence in the German, Austrian and Scandinavian infrastructure market. Thanks to innovative solutions and a passion for construction, we help build the Europe of tomorrow. We focus on our customers and act with the utmost transparency towards stakeholder groups. We pursue the digitization of the construction sector with determination within the group. In fact, we already adopt innovative technologies, such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), in an increasing number of our 4500 projects, without ever neglecting our commitment to the environment and society. Because Implenia thinks and builds for life. And he does it with pleasure. Through numerous training and further education programs, we offer our employees long-term training opportunities within the company. With our “Icademy” training and refresher project, we also specifically promote the development of employees’ key competences and help them to face future challenges. Our executives can also broaden their skills with programs specific to their needs. For this purpose Implenia has started an intense collaboration with renowned national and international universities. But we also offer an excellent start in the construction sector for those entering the world of work with our internship programs or an apprenticeship. At Implenia from day one, everyone actively contributes to carrying on a building tradition that has lasted for 150 years and to the success of the group.

But who is the Implenia group?

Implenia, which has its head office in Dietlikon near Zurich, was founded in 2006. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information at www.implenia.com.