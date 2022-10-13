a sanction threatens him, Cristiano Ronaldo will fight

Zapping World Eleven PSG: Galtier’s cash response to Julien Fournier’s criticisms!

This is a case that has been dragging on since last April and is not yet over. Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t contain his nerves after a poor result at Everton when he slammed the phone held out by a young fan with an injured hand; out of the lawn.

A few months later the English Federation decided to take up the case since Cristiano Ronaldo was indicted for inappropriate conduct. The Daily Mail reveals in recent hours that the Portuguese star, who counted according to the latest echoes to dispute this accusation, had finally accepted it.

Cristiano Ronaldo fears suspension

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo like Manchester United have no intention of accepting too heavy a sanction from the Federation, in particular a suspension. According to the English media, CR7 and his club “will fight” not to be tapped on the knuckles too hard after this gap which left the 14-year-old teenager traumatized, according to his mother who speaks regularly to the press English.