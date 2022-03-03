A sand statue of Paimon surprised fans in Brazil — Kudasai

In the Reddit community »r/Genshin_Impact” A photograph was published of an event in Brazil where a variety of sand statues were made. One of them was based on Paimonthe assistant character of the popular video game Genshin Impactalso known as the “emergency food“.

A photo on Facebook by the user Renan Manzolillo confirmed that it was an event on Copacabana beach in Brazil, writing: «My godson and I went to the beach just to see the emergency food!». Unfortunately there is not much information about the artist, although in networks they assure that it is an official collaboration.

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC with Windows. The “Version 2.4” of the video game was released globally on January 5, while the “Version 2.5” was released on February 16. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and recorded earnings of more than 2 billion dollars in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Description of Genshin Impact

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastical continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears in front of you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you used to… Thus begins your journey in Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wondrous world, join forces with a wide cast of characters, and unravel the many hidden mysteries…

Climb mountains, cross rivers, soar high and low, and take in breathtaking scenery. Whether you discover a wandering Seelie or a mysterious device, there will always be something waiting for you. Will it be a pleasant surprise, or an unexpected accident? Master the Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo elements to trigger different elemental reactions. Vision wielders control the elements in their favor to gain the upper hand in battle. Will you vaporize your enemies by combining Hydro with Pyro, charge them with Electro energy, or freeze them with Cryo? Delight in majestic landscapes, lush real-time animations, and finely detailed character movements in a fully immersive visual experience. Lighting and weather change over time, bringing every detail of this world to life.

Source: Reddit

Copyright © COGNOSPHERE. All Rights Reserved.