A Sassari portraitist makes her debut in the prestigious Catalog of Modern Art
Last November 26 in Milan, at the Sala Dino Buzzati of the Corriere della Sera Foundation, the presentation to the public and to the press of the Catalog of Modern Art (CAM), published by Editoriale Giorgio Mondadori and now in its 57th edition, took place. . Presented for the first time in 1962, the CAM is the longest-running and most prestigious art yearbook published in Italy. An irreplaceable point of reference for gallery owners, collectors and enthusiasts, distributed in all bookstores and, from January 2022, accessible from the site
www.catalogoartemoderna.it. Carlo Motta, the editorial manager, affirms that CAM “confirms itself as a welcoming bay in which the art world loves to find itself”. For an artist, therefore, to be placed alongside masters such as Modigliani, De Chirico and Schifano and to see his artistic production documented is an absolute source of pride.
Manuela Dore, Sassari portraitist residing in Valledoria, today makes her debut on the authoritative volume, thus adding further merit to her artistic career after having already been selected and published in the L’Elite 2020 (46 ^ edition) and Artisti ’21 yearbooks . International Yearbook of Contemporary Art (with contributions by Angelo Crespi, Vittorio Sgarbi and the late Philippe Daverio).