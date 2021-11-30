A Sassari portraitist makes her debut in the prestigious Catalog of Modern Art

Last November 26 in Milan, at the Sala Dino Buzzati of the Corriere della Sera Foundation, the presentation to the public and to the press of the Catalog of Modern Art (CAM), published by Editoriale Giorgio Mondadori and now in its 57th edition, took place. . Presented for the first time in 1962, the CAM is the longest-running and most prestigious art yearbook published in Italy. An irreplaceable point of reference for gallery owners, collectors and enthusiasts, distributed in all bookstores and, from January 2022, accessible from the site

www.catalogoartemoderna.it. Carlo Motta, the editorial manager, affirms that CAM “confirms itself as a welcoming bay in which the art world loves to find itself”. For an artist, therefore, to be placed alongside masters such as Modigliani, De Chirico and Schifano and to see his artistic production documented is an absolute source of pride.

Manuela Dore, Sassari portraitist residing in Valledoria, today makes her debut on the authoritative volume, thus adding further merit to her artistic career after having already been selected and published in the L’Elite 2020 (46 ^ edition) and Artisti ’21 yearbooks . International Yearbook of Contemporary Art (with contributions by Angelo Crespi, Vittorio Sgarbi and the late Philippe Daverio).

Self-taught painter, specialized in charcoal and pastel portraits that the art critic Leonarda Zappulla in the Artists ’21 yearbook defined “of rare beauty and intensity where the knowledge of shades and chiaroscuro enhances the details”, Manuela Dore is present at the ‘interior of the CAM with the works Meryl Streep (2021, charcoal and pastel on cardboard), Sandra Bullock (2021, pastel on cardboard) and Paul McCartney (2019, charcoal on cardboard). The latter, along with 21 other works, was recently exhibited to the public during the solo exhibition “The faces and music of Swinging London”, held last August in Valledoria (SS), with which the Sardinian painter paid homage to the magical world of sixties London. Manuela Dore’s artistic production can be viewed on the site www.manueladoreritratti.it.