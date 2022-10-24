a satire focused on social media and the influencer community

At the beginning of Not Okay (False influencer in Spanish) we are told that we will see the story of a girl who has managed to earn the absolute hatred of the internet (Even being considered worse than Hitler). How has this happened? That is what we are going to know in the development of the tape that It’s available on Hulu and Disney Plus..

In this we are introduced to Danni, a girl without success in the workplace, social and love. One day, product of a lie told in passing, ends up faking a trip to Paris. To do this, she edits various photos that show her in the most emblematic places of the city. The plan gets complicated when a series of attacks take place in the Parisian capital. At this point, instead of confessing to her cheating, Danni decides to declare herself as one of the survivors of the attack, which turns the eyes to her; attention that she will take advantage of to become a notorious influencer and achieve all those things that she had been longing for so much.

From being ignored by everyone to being hated by everyone

Danni Sanders works at Depravity, a web magazine where she serves as an image editor. She aspires to be a writer, but the editor of the portal does not take her seriously because she discovers in her a notorious lack of talent and tact. On a personal level, things are not going any better: she has no friends, she can’t get along with her classmates, and Colin, an influencer she knows from work and to whom she feels attracted, doesn’t even remember her name. .

To attract her attention, he tells her that he is going to a writers’ retreat in Paris. Thanks to his acquaintance with photo editing, she convinces him that he is in the European city, amasses a modest following, and finally catches Colin’s eye. It seems that for the first time he is receiving the attention that he so desires.

The first significant turn of the story occurs when several of the most important tourist spots in Paris suffer attacks at the same time. From this moment on, Danni poses as a surviving victim of the traumatic event. This girl will know how to capitalize on the attention this will bring her, and will become an online celebrity thanks to an article he writes reflecting on his alleged near-death experience and which is virilized by the support of Rowan Aldren, a young activist that he will meet in a support group for victims of violent acts.

The harsh message about social media

This production talks about the role of social networks in the construction of heroes and villains. As the story progresses, not only are we witnessing a lie that grows more and more, we are also presented with different faces of what the influencer community can be. In contrast to Danni, who has a fake speech and whose intention is only to become the center of attention, we have Rowan, a teenager who is a survivor of a school shooting, and whose crusade to share her experience and promote an anti-gun movement has made her become a figure with enough weight on the internet.

Zoey Deutch stars in Not Okay. / DisneyPlus

The relationship that the protagonist develops with Rowan will lead her to face what trauma really means and raise her voice in physical and virtual environments, so Not Okay is an interesting satire, which manages, on the one hand, to be entertaining and light, and on the other hand, exploring topics such as deception, loneliness, depression, trauma due to violent acts and the impact of social networks in today’s world.

This gives the film a special configuration, since at first it feels like a typical light comedy, but in its development, and specifically in its closing, it avoids the corniest regions of this type of story, with which , the production earns a lot and offers a product that is worth seeing. @worldwide