A Saudi club denies the Ronaldo rumor!

The Saudi club Al-Kawkab FC has just said that it is not interested in recruiting Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo!

It emerged this week that an unnamed Saudi club had offered Ronaldo a two-year deal worth €250million to leave Old Trafford and join the Middle East. Some sources suggested that the club in question was Al-Kawkab FC. But, the training in question has since denied this rumor through an official note.

بيان:

لا صحة للأخبار الصحفية التي تربط بين الكوكب واللاعب البرتغالي #رونالدو كريستيانو @Cristiano

اللاعب خارج حساباتنا تماما #الكوكب_فخر_الخرج pic.twitter.com/hpAO99TFKr — نادي الكوكب السعودي (@alkawkabfc) July 14, 2022

Ronaldo sticks to his guns

On social media, the Saudis said: “Official announcement: Rumors of relationship between Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Kawkab club are false. The player is absolutely not included in the club’s plans.”

As a reminder, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave MU during the current off-season, should a decent offer ever come in for his services. So far no one has come forward to sign him.. His case is therefore not ready to be sealed. In the meantime, the interested party continues to prepare separately, as he has not taken part in the club’s tour of Southeast Asia.