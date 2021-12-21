a scene never seen before – Libero Quotidiano





The automatic pilot present on the Tesla it has been repeatedly questioned by insiders and also by the American security authorities, according to which it is “unreliable”. This time, however, the function of the semi-automatic driving was decisive in helping a woman, who gave birth to the first little girl born aboard a Tesla.



Videos on this topic TMNews

At 33-year-old Yiran Sherry they did the waters broke just as she was stuck in Philadelphia traffic: she was in the car with her husband Keating, 34, who quickly realized they would never get to the hospital in time. The contractions were increasing and the traffic did not stop, so the man put the autopilot in the direction of the hospital, which was about 20 minutes away from their position, after which he helped his wife to give birth. “I still kept a hand on the wheel while assisting her,” said Keating Sherry al Philadelphia Inquirer.

“She was squeezing my hand to the point that I thought she was going to break it – he added – I was telling Yiran to focus on her breathing, but it was advice for myself too, my adrenaline was going up.” Instead, the woman said that it was distressing to decide whether to try to wait or not to get to the hospital to leave. She eventually managed to give birth to her baby girl right next to the facility, with the nurses then cutting the umbilical cord in the front seat of the car.