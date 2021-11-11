a scheme is useless, human vivacity must be cultivated

In this time of economic recovery, a dramatic lack of qualified professionals in many sectors of production and services emerges in our country more than at other times.

The drama is given by two coexisting and apparently contradictory factors: many people have no work and are in situations of need and many economic activities cannot be carried out adequately. This last element is underlined by those who have an interest in production due to the evident economic impact. However, there is a third consequence of the lack of professionalism, no less serious than the first, which is the failure to provide adequate services and care.

In the field of services, for example, think of the lack of adequately managed and developed infrastructures: roads, transport, data networks, usability of IT services in general, to name a few.

In the area of ​​treatment, the question is even more delicate. The psychiatric territorial network is reduced to the shadow of itself: the Cps, territorial structures to which all psychiatric patients must report, are largely merged due to lack of staff and the patients have consequent intensity and time of treatment. In the context of home assistance, some services have been contracted due to lack of professionalism: assistance to minors at home or in schools, care for more complex patients; some acute care wards such as some emergency rooms are closed; in some territories there is no general practitioner.

There are several orders of measures that can be taken, as in part already in place, to deal with the situation. The increase in salaries and therefore in rates, the increase in places in university courses and specialization schools, the opening of the market to professionals from outside the national territory.

A further intervention could consist in the reformulation of the organizational requirements necessary for the functioning of the services. Many of these requirements were drawn up when some professional figures were not present if not in a nutshell: think of professional educators, rehabilitation technicians or underutilized psychologists in residences for the elderly or in psychiatric rehabilitation or Oss (social and health workers), perhaps further trained, competent for tasks much greater than those currently envisaged; think of managerial or administrative functions that can be provided as a team by other professionals.

There is also a phenomenon, on which to reflect, a little exasperated in recent decades: to fill some functions we have passed from the three years of high school to the master’s degree: figures such as the general nurse, the child-care nurse have disappeared; A high school diploma is required to access a one-year professionalizing course for social and health workers. We have certainly retrained professional figures and extended professional orders and registers, but we have also cut out from their access many young people who swell the ranks of the Neet: young people who do not study and do not work, estimated in Italy at two million in 2021, equal to one out of three.

Some reflection could also be made with regard to the places of qualification today almost exclusively academic: we have gone from clinical specialties acquired mostly with the experience of service to the prohibition of different activities for postgraduates with respect to the attendance of university schools. There are professional institutes that can already make important contributions in the rehabilitation and social assistance fields.

This dramatic era of unfulfilled needs opens up to possible and encouraging new ideas and solutions, because it emerges that the problem is not defending the reasons for a scheme, but being able to live within events that are often not desired or imagined.

It is a human passion that, in the civil and health fields, regenerates ancient professionalism and care and invents new ones; it is the need for a good for oneself and for all that sketches out new forms of care, hospitality and solidarity as so many institutions and people still document today: skills follow a human vivacity that remains the first resource to be cultivated.

