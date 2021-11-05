A scholarship from the Order to train family nurses

pavia

A scholarship of 2,500 euros aimed at participating in the Level I Master “Family and Community Nurse” proposed by the University of Pavia, with its department of public health, experimental and forensic medicine. The decision was made by the Pavia OP and the call for assignment of the important economic contribution for the 2021/22 academic year will be published on November 20. The OPI initiative was born within the Nursing Research Development Office and Relations with the University which has the mandate to promote a practice based on solid scientific evidence, bringing nurses closer to research and the university world to build valuable synergies and produce high excellence. «We want to give a clear message to all members – explains the president of OPI Michele Borri – that the Order has the desire to invest in those who wish to train. The scholarship indicates a strong awareness of how the assistance of the future will be declined: the family nurse is in fact a health professional who recognizes and tries to mobilize resources within the communities; it is a point of reference for the whole population (elderly people, chronic patients, schools and educational institutions that care for children and adolescents, residential structures and much more) with particular attention to frailties ». The value of the family nurse and the community was further underlined by the situation that arose in this time of pandemic. To reiterate it is Borri himself. “Indeed, Covid has, among other things, strongly brought the attention of the entire community back to the importance of taking charge of the territory in the context of health promotion, with particular reference to primary care – the president reiterates. Opi – and the nursing profession finds an even more important centrality in this renewed organizational structure “. –

Daniela Scherrer