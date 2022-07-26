A science fiction movie was going to be a saga but it failed

In 2011, a science fiction film was released that promised to be a saga of 7 films but it was a great failure. Look what it is!

The Science fiction It is a very difficult genre in cinema. It is not always well valued and it is not usually the most popular. However, it always hosts great stories, based on successful popular books. for wanting to be franchises In the cinematographic world, many stories are suspended due to the lack of attendance at the time of the premiere.

That’s what happened to I am number foura film released in 2011 and directed by DJ Caruso that it sought to be the beginning of a great saga; but, it failed.

The synopsis of the story reads:After their world has been destroyed by beings from another planet, nine young aliens hide out on Earth. One of them, the fourth of the group and who calls himself John Smith (Pettyfer), discovers that he is not safe: his enemies are on Earth, they have finished off the previous three and they follow his steps to find him. the. To try not to be discovered, the young man has the help of a guardian who protects him, Henri (Olyphant). Posing as father and son, his new destination is Paradise, a small town in Ohio, where John meets Sara (Agron), for whom he soon begins to feel a great attraction.“

Its cast is made up of Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant, Dianna Agron, Teresa Palmer, Kevin Durand, Callan McAuliffe Y Jake Abel. It is a story that mixes fantasy, romance and science fiction. The film performed well at the box office, grossing $150 million but specialized critics had no interest in the story it brought.

These assessments made his future within the film’s production company questioned. For this reason, the sequels -which promised to be 7 films- were cancelled. After these cancellations, the director and the writers spoke with the production company with the desire to be able to continue it; but the ideas were discarded.

Currently, it is known that there will be no possible continuation of the story because there is no interest in making it happen.

Did you see it, moviegoers?