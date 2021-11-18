a sea of ​​discounts on PS4 and PS5 games and gadgets

After the Amazon super promotion on PS Plus, the Black Friday 2021 PlayStation offers, with many discounted products including video games, gadgets and PS4 and PS5 accessories.

The latest round of PlayStation-themed promotions organized by Sony for the Black Friday 2021 promises to be one of the richest in recent years, based on an offer never so wide of PlayStation Gear products, subscriptions and games to be purchased digitally on PS Plus.

Let’s start with the PlayStation Store: Sony’s digital store presents a new section entirely dedicated to Black Friday offers, complete with a list that includes all the video games on offer and the amount of the discount applied to each product. The complete list of games that will be affected by the Black Friday discount round is truly endless and includes, among others, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, FIFA 22, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, It Takes Two, Returnal, The Last of Us Part 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls.

Even the store PlayStation Gear celebrates Black Friday 2021 with the 20% discount applied to an infinite number of products including clothing, collectibles and accessories. To take advantage of this discount, simply enter the code “BLACKFRIDAY20” at the time of payment.

As for the extent of the discounts applied to video games and PlayStation Plus and PS Now subscriptions, Sony plans to reveal all the prices and promotions applied to each game or service tomorrow. The new Black Friday Offers on PlayStation Store will be valid from Friday 19th November to Monday 29th November.