a sea of ​​PS4 and PS5 games at a discount for less than 10 euros

The January Sales on PS Store continue, and with them the savings opportunities that Sony offers to all PS4 and PS5 users who wish to take this opportunity to expand their catalog of digital video games. So here is a selection with the best offers on discount games for less than 10 euros.

The new promotion launched by the curators of the PlayStation Store embraces the most disparate genres and involves all types of products, from triple A blockbusters to independent works. Starting from the exclusives, it is really impossible not to mention the stand alone version of the cooperative multiplayer of Ghost of Tsushima, Legends, proposed at 9.99 euros, the same price as the Complete Edition of Horizon Zero Dawn, Bloodborne and the Uncharted’s Nathan Drake Collection.

Looking in the direction of third parties and continuing to browse the list of new offers of the January Sale on PS Store, the eye inevitably falls on the GOTY Edition of The Witcher 3 at 9.99 euros, as well as on Mafia 3 Definitive Edition at 9 , 89 euros and Battlefield V for 9.99 euros. An honorable mention also deserves Borderlands the Handsome Collection and Trine Ultimate Collection for thehigh quality / price ratio guaranteed by the respective game bundles offered for only 9.99 euros.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends – € 9.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – € 9.99

Fortnite: Dark Reflections Pack – € 7.99

Tekken 7 – € 9.99

Descenders – € 8.79

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – € 9.99

Civilization 6 – € 8.99

Red Dead Online – € 9.99

Battlefield V – € 9.99

Metro Exodus – € 7.49

Fallout 76 – € 9.99

Bloodborne – € 9.99

Assetto Corsa – € 8.99

Mafia 3 Definitive Edition – € 9.89

Terraria – € 9.49

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan – € 9.89

Battlefield 1 Revolution – € 9.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered – € 5.99

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – € 9.99

A Plague Tale: Innocence – € 9.99

Untitled Goose Game – € 9.99

Anthem – € 9.09

Just Cause 4 Reloaded – € 7.99

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – € 9.99

Vampyr – € 9.99

Darksiders 3 – € 8.99

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition – € 9.99

Resident Evil 0 – € 4.99

Trine Ultimate Collection – € 9.99

Shenmue 3: Digital Deluxe Edition – € 7.99

The January discounts on PS Store will continue until the beginning of the year, with an extra 10% savings for some games on the list by accessing the digital store on PS4 and PS5 with the credentials of your PS Plus subscriber account. If you are interested, here you will find a selection with PS4 games and PS5 discounted on the PS Store for less than 3 euros.