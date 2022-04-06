A second chance – Capital CDMX

the adams project

Mom takes care of you, but she has no one.” Adam Reed.

Year: 2022.

Duration: 1 hour. 46m.

Gender: Action, adventure, comedy.

The Adam Project, or by its Spanish title El Proyecto Adam. is a movie directed by Shawn Levy (TV. Serie: Stranger Things).

Written by Jonathan Tropper (TV. Series: Warrior)T. S. Nowlin (Saga of Mazerunner) and Jennifer Flackett (Journey to the Center of the Earth).

Movie starring Ryan Reynolds (deadpool)Walker Scobell (Secret Headquarters)Mark Ruffalo (As if it were true). Jennifer Garner (If I had 30) and Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy Saga).

a second chance

The story is centered in the year 2022. Adam Reed (Walker Scobell), is a 12-year-old boy who is still grieving the death of his father Louis Reed. (Mark Ruffalo). who passed away the year before.

In addition, his life at school is not the best. A group of companions look for any pretext to hit him.

Adam lives with his mother Ellie Reed. (Jennifer Garner)who tries to cope with the death of her husband and move on.

One night while her mother Ellie is out on a date with a man. Adam hears noises outside his house, so he decides to go investigate. In his garage he finds an injured pilot hiding there.

Who turns out to be a time traveler and is his adult version (Ryan Reynolds). The adult version of him tells him that he has traveled back in time due to a secret mission, but it didn’t work out the way he expected. He was supposed to return to the year 2020 not 2022. But because a group that is looking for adult Adam attacked him, he had to crash land.

Now Adam as an adult, being badly injured, must ask his 12-year-old self for help so that I accompanied him two years ago, where he must carry out the mission.

So both will embark on a trip to the past to find their father, fix things and save the world.

Will they make it back to the year 2020 and accomplish the mission or will they be caught before they accomplish it?





The Adam Project, currently on Netflix. Link.