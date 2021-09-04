“A second season? We’re talking about it”

Kate Winslet, star of Murder in Easttown, spoke of the possibility of a second season of the TV series being made

Murder in Easttown, the series with Kate Winslet broadcast in Italy by Sky Atlantic, has achieved great success with audiences and critics, as evidenced by numerous Emmy nominations won in the past few hours by the show, including that for Best Miniseries and Best Actress in a leading role in a miniseries.

Once the viewing of the show was over, many wondered if a second season will ever be made and it was precisely in this regard that she exposed herself Kate Winslet that a Deadline he has declared:

I would love to play the character of Mare again, I absolutely believe there are more chapters in his story. However, just because the story has touched so many people doesn’t necessarily mean it’s possible to do it creatively again. But it doesn’t mean closing doors either. We are opening doors, exploring what’s behind them.

HBO also appears to be interested in further developing the character of Mare, as confirmed by the channel boss Casey Bloys early this summer. In fact, during an interview with Variety, Bloys said:

If Brad (Inglesby, writer) felt he had a story to tell and felt on the same level as the first chapter, I think everyone would be willing to make it happen. Right now, he doesn’t have that story. Who knows? We’ll have to wait to see if they come up with something they’re dying to tell. However, I have no idea if there will also be a timeline for making a decision on a hypothetical second season. There were no real conversations about what a second season would be like.

Below, the synopsis of the first season of Murder in Easttown:

At the center we find the disenchanted detective Mare Sheehan, who finds herself investigating the murder of a very young single mother at a time when she also has to face a series of personal problems related to her most recent troubled past. Mare, who is a small local celebrity thanks to a record shot during a high school basketball game a quarter of a century earlier, is also plagued by another case now a year old and never resolved, the disappearance of the daughter of a former schoolmate of his. A case that put her to the test and split the community, increasingly skeptical about her abilities. In such a small world where everyone knows each other, you can’t hide… or maybe you can?

In the cast, in addition to Winslet, we also find Guy Pearce, Julianne Nicholson, Lori Ross, Evan Peters.