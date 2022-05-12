A secret discovered in Naples, because there are asymptomatic subjects at Covid

A discovery made in Naples on Covid reveals why a percentage of people are asymptomatic to the virus. The discovery was made by the Ceinge-Biotecnologie of Naples. Apparently, the secret of the asymptomatic lies in the DNA. In particular, everything revolves around the mutations of three genes. The study can reveal whether a person who contracts covid will have symptoms or not.

Discovery Naples covid, because some subjects are asymptomatic and others are not

The research was carried out by Mario Capasso and Achille Iolascon, both professors of Medical Genetics at the Federico II University of Naples and collaborated with Pellegrino Cerino, from the Zooprophylactic Institute of Portici, and Massimo Zollo, coordinator of the Covid del Ceinge task force and Professor of Genetics of Federico II.

Going into detail, it is about the Masp1, Colec10 and Colec11 genes and are related to the lectin family of proteins, the protein involved in the cell recognition process found by analyzing the DNA samples of 800 asymptomatic people after covid.

As he writes The day, which reports the words of Mario Capasso at the head of the study: “We can imagine three levels of future applications. For the future is the ambitious plan, we would like to complete the puzzle, expanding the collection of DNA. This will be possible thanks to advanced bioinformatics analyzes and new generation sequencers that allow to read the entire genome of an individual. They are indicators of inflammation and by measuring them in the blood of patients, in extensive studies, we could identify those who are predisposed to more or less severe forms“.

With this research it is possible to understand who can get sick

The study, in fact, allows us to find out in advance who can get sick with covid and consequently understand which drugs to use.

More importantly, it is research when you consider the new ones Omicron covid variants 4 and 5 which are even more contagious and can escape vaccines. Recently, the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco had in fact talked about the new possible wave expected in the autumn that could affect 20 million Italians.