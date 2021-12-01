A secret Intel facility in Costa Rica studies old CPUs, here’s why

There Costa Rica houses one of the many research facilities of Intel, even if this is slightly different from the usual ones. Rather than focusing on developing cutting-edge chips, it manages the long queue of abandoned hardware that Intel has accumulated over the years. The warehouse currently houses approximately 3,000 different hardware and software components that Intel has produced over the past decade and has a very specific purpose: the security research.

For the average consumer, a product’s lifecycle typically ends with replacing it with a newer model, while Intel has to think of any consumers who can’t keep up with the blazingly fast pace of the semiconductor industry. As product support declines, however, older hardware becomes increasingly vulnerable to new previously unknown exploits. Costa Rican facilities help Intel remotely catalog, store and test outdated hardware as new vulnerabilities are discovered, such as the known Specter And Meltdown.

Photo Credit: Intel

The connection between Specter / Meltdown and Intel’s facilities in Costa Rica is further strengthened by Mohsen Fazlian, general manager of Intel’s product assurance and security unit. Interviewed by Wall Street Journal, in fact stated that Intel “he had to actually go to eBay and start looking for these platforms“. Apparently, Intel found itself sorely lacking in the Sandy Bridge platform and working CPU units, which isn’t strange considering how these systems originally launched in 2011.

That this is the oldest Intel CPU vulnerable to attacks by transient execution – and that Intel actually had to resort to eBay for specific parts – is probably more than just a coincidence. The company plans to have its R&D facilities in Costa Rica also serve as a depot and remote test run in the second half of 2018 (with construction concluding in the second half of 2019).

As Intel’s product portfolio grows, the facility will require continued expansion, either locally or with further branching into other locations. For example, Intel is already planning to expand the Costa Rica headquarters next year, nearly doubling the space to 2,508m² from the current 1,300. This will bring the amount of outdated hardware and software solutions hosted up to 6,000 units.

Photo Credit: Intel

The structure is designed to allow the remote diagnostics and security research: it works 24/7, 365 days a year, and has 25 engineers focused exclusively on this task. Marcel Cortes Beer, a manager of the lab, told the Wall Street Journal that the facility receives approximately 1,000 build requests per month for remote security testing and 50 new devices arrive weekly. Additionally, Intel engineers at other locations can remotely request that a specific hardware configuration be assembled and made available for remote testing via a cloud-based connection.

“I can create an exact replica of the system of the researcher who submitted the application. Same CPU, same OS version, microcode, BIOS“, he has declared Anders Fogh, a senior German principal engineer. “All of this increases the chance of reproducing the problem, which is often the best place to start“. He added that “the facility’s huge library of machines is truly the ideal place to do this kind of work“.

The unknown physical location of the facilities in Costa Rica demonstrates how seriously Intel is taking testing deprecated hardware. Anyone who has access to the facility is strictly controlled; requests must be approved by senior management, and surveillance cameras monitor equipment (and technicians) at all times.