a secret message is engraved in her engagement ring… A tender touch from Ben Affleck

It is a love story that inspires many people. After falling in love, then separating in the early 2000s, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez meet again in 2021. The flame is rekindled, happiness is reborn. Very quickly, they want to seal their second love with a marriage. The actor asks for the hand of the singer last April. To do so, he offers her a sumptuous ring made up of an 8.5 carat green diamond. A precious stone with a shade chosen in accordance with Jennifer Lopez’s affinities. As she reveals her engagement ring on her account instagramshe says: I always say the color green is my lucky color. I realized amazing things happened in my life when I wore green “.

Jennifer Lopez reveals some anecdotes about this jewel in an interview with Zane Lowe on the Apple Music platform. She confides that Ben Affleck had three symbolic words engraved at the heart of this famous ring: “ Not. going. Anywhere “, which can be translated as ” I’m not going anywhere “. A sentence, a priori innocuous, which is however very symbolic and heavy with meaning. The singer explains that she has a real meaning within their couple: “ That’s how he signed his emails when we got together and started talking again, that meant “Don’t worry, I’m not letting you go“ “.

An unbroken love

Celebrated last July in Las Vegas and confirmed by a second ceremony in Georgia last August, the marriage of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck offers a happy ending to a story that began in 2002 and ended with a broken engagement two years later.

Indeed, Ben Affleck asked Jennifer Lopez in marriage in 2002. At the time, he offered her a ring with a pink precious stone. He engraves the word Sing » (« to sing “). The union is not celebrated since the two stars break their engagement and separate in 2004 because of the excessive media pressure surrounding them.