A security strategy for Germany | Germany | D.W.

Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz spoke of a “change of era” and his Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, of a “geopolitical caesura.” The Russian attack on Ukraine, the bombing of houses and hospitals, destroyed the European peace order from one day to the next.

Germany is particularly affected by this break. Her political sphere, and also her society, had largely stopped thinking in military and geostrategic categories. “Germany felt at home” in a “time of idealism,” says Nathalie Tocci, an adviser to former European Union (EU) foreign policy representative Federica Mogherini. Until Vladimir Putin abruptly woke her up with his war.

The German government had already announced last year, in its coalition agreement, that it would present a “national security strategy”, for the first time in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany. Now, the war leads to pressing the accelerator.

defense capacity

Baerbock spoke unusual words, especially coming from a foreign minister from the Greens party, with a pacifist tradition. She repeatedly spoke of a “defense capacity” that guarantees security. She said the war in Ukraine shows “once again that security depends on NATO” and that Germany is willing to take more responsibility in that framework.

This implies, in his opinion, higher defense expenses, such as those announced by Scholz, who intends to allocate 100,000 million euros to the Bundeswehr. But it is also reflected in the planned purchase of US F-35 fighter jets, which can carry atomic weapons. NATO’s nuclear deterrence must remain credible, Baerbock said, and the alliance must strengthen its presence in particularly threatened countries on its eastern flank.

F-35 aircraft can be equipped with nuclear weapons.

Germany intends to promote military cooperation, particularly within the European Union. But often the different traditions are obstacles, according to Christoph Heusgen, president of the Munich Security Conference. In a debate after Baerbock’s speech, he pointed out that in arms cooperation with France, Germany cannot impose its rigid criteria alone, for example, in arms export policy.

not just weapons

But, for Barbock, security is not only based on defense capacity, which also includes protection against cyber attacks. The German Government proposes a broader concept of security. The “inviolability of life” cannot only be threatened by war. “Even where the effects of climate change, hunger, poverty and lack of well-being impose suffering on people, there is no basis for a secure life in freedom.” Therefore, the new security strategy must interconnect various ministries, as well as specialists and civil society.

“The climate crisis is THE security policy challenge of our time,” Baerbock stressed. And he added that this is also why it is important to abandon fossil energy sources, especially if they come from Russia.

the chinese challenge

The German government normally coordinates its foreign policy at the European level. This was not the case in the case of the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, which had been viewed very critically in the EU. Chancellor Olaf Scholz now stated, in a speech at the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, close to the Social Democratic Party, that everything that is perceived as a particular German path, especially in relation to Russia, “harms us, harms our security and harms Europe. “.

The security strategy does not refer, however, only to Europe. Annalena Baerbock hinted that the real challenge in the future might be China. Referring to his experience as a diplomat, Christoph Heusgen pointed out that, in all parts of the world, China wins over countries with development projects to vote in favor of Beijing in the UN General Assembly. And he pointed out that Germany should reach out to as many countries as possible, including all those who support a “rules-based international order.”

A national security strategy does not only concern the governmental sphere. Hence, the liberal politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann considered it necessary to explain to the German population that they could also be faced with “deprivation” and mentioned that a prelude is high fuel prices: “There is no insurance against all risks. We must prepare for a different time.”

(ers/rml)