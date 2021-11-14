Tech
a selection of stocks for less than 10 and 5 euros
Between new promotions and the usual Offer of the Week on PlayStation Store, there are a lot of discounted games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Among the latter, we find an interesting selection of titles offered to less than ten euros. Here are some examples:
- Tekken 7: proposed at 9.99 euros, with an 80% discount;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC: offered at 9.99 euros, with a 50% discount;
- Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Editon: offered at 9.99 euros, with a 50% discount;
- A Way Out: offered at 7.49 euros, with a 75% discount;
- Far Cry 4: offered at 9.89 euros, with a 67% discount;
- Kingdom Come Deliverance: offered at 8.99 euros, with a 70% discount;
- Far Cry Primal: offered at 9.89 euros, with a 67% discount;
Also present are Indie and AAA that can also be purchased with a budget of only 5 euros:
- The Sims 4: offered at 4.79 euros, with an 88% discount;
- Unravel 2: offered at € 4.99, with a 75% discount;
- Star Wars Battlefront II: offered at € 4.99, with a 75% discount;
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition: offered at € 4.49, with an 85% discount;
- The Last of Us: Left Behind DLC: offered at € 4.99, with a 50% discount;
- 11-11 Memories Retold: proposed at € 3.99, with an 84% discount;
We also point out that the Sony store currently also offers a selection of PS4 and PS5 games for less than 3 euros on the PlayStation Store.