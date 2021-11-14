a selection of stocks for less than 10 and 5 euros

Between new promotions and the usual Offer of the Week on PlayStation Store, there are a lot of discounted games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Among the latter, we find an interesting selection of titles offered to less than ten euros. Here are some examples:

Tekken 7 : proposed at 9.99 euros, with an 80% discount;

: proposed at 9.99 euros, with an 80% discount; Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC : offered at 9.99 euros, with a 50% discount;

: offered at 9.99 euros, with a 50% discount; Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Editon : offered at 9.99 euros, with a 50% discount;

: offered at 9.99 euros, with a 50% discount; A Way Out : offered at 7.49 euros, with a 75% discount;

: offered at 7.49 euros, with a 75% discount; Far Cry 4 : offered at 9.89 euros, with a 67% discount;

: offered at 9.89 euros, with a 67% discount; Kingdom Come Deliverance : offered at 8.99 euros, with a 70% discount;

: offered at 8.99 euros, with a 70% discount; Far Cry Primal: offered at 9.89 euros, with a 67% discount;

Also present are Indie and AAA that can also be purchased with a budget of only 5 euros:

The Sims 4 : offered at 4.79 euros, with an 88% discount;

: offered at 4.79 euros, with an 88% discount; Unravel 2 : offered at € 4.99, with a 75% discount;

: offered at € 4.99, with a 75% discount; Star Wars Battlefront II : offered at € 4.99, with a 75% discount;

: offered at € 4.99, with a 75% discount; Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition : offered at € 4.49, with an 85% discount;

: offered at € 4.49, with an 85% discount; The Last of Us: Left Behind DLC : offered at € 4.99, with a 50% discount;

: offered at € 4.99, with a 50% discount; 11-11 Memories Retold: proposed at € 3.99, with an 84% discount;

We also point out that the Sony store currently also offers a selection of PS4 and PS5 games for less than 3 euros on the PlayStation Store.