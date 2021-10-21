News

a sensational anecdote about Anthony Hopkins leaks ten years later

Anthony Hopkins won his second Oscar for Best Actor a few months ago thanks to his performance in The Father. A performance that received critical and public acclaim but which could never materialize.

On the new book of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Story of Marvel Studios, Hopkins tells of his intentions regarding a farewell to acting after attending Thor, directed by the Irish director, in which he plays Odin.

Thanks to the director’s intervention, Hopkins decided to continue his career: “Ken Branagh gave me back my qualifications to work. I was really about to give up. But he won’t let you. Working with Ken was an injection of new energy into my life. It appears to have the same contagious quality on all team members. His enthusiasm and attitude are so positive that he brings out the best in everyone “.

The book also contains the statements of Kenneth Branagh: “Anthony brought a world of depth, intelligence and sentiment to Odin that allowed for a truly touching family drama. He can command but he can also be really jovial. His human qualities have led to a powerful but never excessive dynamic life. He could transmit a royal responsibility and still make you feel that he loved his errant children “.

Anthony Hopkins, Oscar winner for The silence of the lambs as Hannibal Lecter, in Thor (2011) played Odin, the father of the demigod (Chris Hemsworth), a role also reprized in the following Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

The plot of the first film on Thor tells the story of the homonymous son of Odin (Hopkins) who is about to be proclaimed king of Asgard. However, the protagonist (Chris Hemsworth) is forced into exile on Earth, deprived of his powers, while his half-brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) rules his home planet.

Photo: MovieStills

Source: Slashfilm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


