a sensational coup, the service that goes around the world – Libero Quotidiano





A Special of TG5, which will air on Sunday 19 December. It is useless to deny it, a world exclusive. The title is beautiful: “Francis and the Invisibles – The Pope meets the last“. In short, the Pope will answer the questions of four people who have lost everything and who want to redeem themselves. Tgcom24, in the previews, makes it known that the broadcast will be edited by Fabio Marchese Ragona.

A real bomb that arrives one year after the interview released by Pope Francis always to Tg5. Meeting place: Santa Marta, Pope’s house. Appointment for Sunday 19 December, at 8.40pm. The special will be broadcast simultaneously also on Tgcom24.





Let’s go into detail. Mediaset makes it known that Giovanna will be there, “a woman victim of domestic violence, who was unemployed and homeless during the pandemic “: this is the announcement of Tgcom24. Then Maria, a homeless man who lived for years on the street in the cold in winter and in the heat in summer. Pierdonato, on the other hand, is a life sentence: he has lived in prison for 25 years, but he repented and understood his mistakes thanks to the Faith. Maristella is 18 years old. She is a scout and represents the boys.

Mediaset cameras travel a path of faith and hope. It is a world exclusive that will make the rounds of all televisions. It will be the right time too to reflect: ideas of all kinds before Christmas. Pope Francis gives himself to the public by moving everyone. An unmissable appointment. To follow. A lot of emotion and a lot of suggestion in the words of the Pontiff.



