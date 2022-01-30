a sensational flight forward, Roberto Speranza what does he say? – Free Daily





In recent weeks there has been a lot of discussion about the usefulness or not of maintaining the Covid bulletin as well as. In the end he won the line of Minister Roberto Speranza and the experts who support him, since the daily report has not been changed one iota. In other countries, however, they are much further ahead from this point of view: this is the case ofIrelandwho announced that starting from now the bulletin will be issued only from Monday to Friday, as the weekend data is not reliable.





Instead, the information on hospitalizations and intensive care will remain, which are really relevant with respect to infections. From this point of view, the curve in Ireland is downward, with cases that have gone from 20 thousand a day to just over 5 thousand: moreover, Ireland has already removed most of the restrictions imposed on public spaces, while it has left the country. obligation to wear a mask but only in some cases. Even further ahead are England, Scotland and Wales: after passing the peak of cases of Omicron variantthe restrictions have been abolished or in any case lightened.





In Italy, on the other hand, everything remained unchanged, also because the fourth wave broke out later: now it is in a phase of slight descent, but within a month, even here, the usefulness of the restrictions should be forfeited and the real beginning of the phase. endemic, or that of coexistence with the virus.



