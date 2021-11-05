a sensational turnaround – Libero Quotidiano





The rumors and signals on the definitive break between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi. A further confirmation came in the past few hours from Argentina who, surprisingly, published a photograph of her ex among her Instagram stories Maxi Lopez. Despite the frictions of the past, today the two have maintained excellent relations, especially for the sake of the children they had together, that is Valentino, Benedicto and Constantino.





The publication of this shot, according to some, would represent a real slap in the face of the PSG striker. The photo shows the three children Lopez had, the same footballer and his current girlfriend, the Swedish model Daniela Christiansson. The image, then, was embellished by Nara with a couple of emojis, a heart and that of two joined hands. The message that Wanda wanted to convey is clear: “Thanks Maxi”.





The problems between Wanda and Mauro would have started again after Nara discovered in recent days that the player had a secret meeting with China Suarez. And the story, once leaked, would put an end to their relationship. Thus, the Argentine agent would have packed his bags and then took a plane from Paris to Milan, one way. Moreover, the entrepreneur – as the overseas media reported – would have shown immense gratitude to the former Lopez who, after learning of the crisis between her and Icardi, would fly to Paris to take care of the children. So as to leave the couple the necessary time for reconciliation. But then there was not.



