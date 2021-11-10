World

a sensational video – Libero Quotidiano

In Glasgow the air was bad. Strip the news can not fail to mention the news of the day on fart from Joe Biden in the margin of CoP26. He would have spoken of “presidential flatulence” Camilla Parker Bowles, literally driving the British tabloids crazy, with the Daily Mail in the front row of course.

Long and noisy fart in Camilla's face. Joe Biden, horror of the president: She's upset

The news of the fart of the American president, jokes about the satirical news of Canale 5 founded and directed by Antonio Ricci, “it made a lot of noise and also a lot of wind”, while the videos of Camilla “overwhelmed” by the gusts are on the air. “It seems that the meteorological phenomenon was so powerful that Carlo risked falling due to the blast.” And the gaffe of the heir to the throne, tripped over the steps at the moment of getting on the stage of CoP26, falls like a bean.

Joe Biden, the fart and Greta Thunberg: the video of Striscia la Notizia

With the Pope he got dirty underpants. Joe Biden, not only the long fart with Camilla: ruinous indiscretions

Moreover, continues Striscia, in honor of Sleepy Joe CoP26 itself “was renamed Prot26”. And an American deep throat revealed that Biden has been suffering from this problem for years. “That’s why the flags behind him, when he speaks, always fly.” And the president’s tears on stage would be proof of the “titanic effort” to refrain from a new, ruinous public gaffe. Finally, the combination with the “blah blah blah” from Greta Thunberg. Biden responded with his “prot prot prot”.

