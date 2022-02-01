A September at the Festival, Valerio Scarponi talks about Sanremo

CHARACTERS – He will connect live every day for the Rai Uno program “Today is another day”

The public returns to the Ariston for the 72nd edition of the Sanremo Italian Song Festival and the Settempedano Valerio Scarponi returns as a top correspondent of the Rai, who already in 2020 was able to follow the most famous Italian singing festival in the world.

Valerio himself announced it from his Facebook site: “Ready to tell about this edition of the Sanremo Festival live every day on Rai1 from 14 to 16”. He will do it as a correspondent for “Oggi è unaltra giorno”, a successful program of the afternoon of Rai Uno conducted by Serena Bortone in which the young man from Macerata holds the role of special correspondent. “Today is another day” is a transmission with guests, stories, comparison of different opinions that represent the center of the program and that, precisely every day, tell the story of Italy that wants to find its normalcy by starting over from the stories of people, famous and not only, to understand , to share, to learn more about the reality that surrounds us. And who could not fail to be interested in the Sanremo Festival this week that will hold the attention of millions of Italians. Many will be those from our province who will have one more reason to follow Valerio Scarponi’s raids in the streets of Sanremo and near the Ariston theater to intercept singers, authors, guests of honor, onlookers who will follow these five days of the festival.

In addition to the daily presence within the program, from autumn 2021 Scarponi also conducts, together with Francesca Fialdini, Radio 2 a Ruota Libera, a spin-off of the homonymous television program, broadcast every Saturday from 18 to 19.30 on Rai Radio 2.

His career began in a local radio station in the Marche, then from 2016 for five years he collaborated with Rds (Radio Dimensione Suono) of Rome, a national broadcasting station. Simultaneously on the radio he began his television career in Rai, specifically Rai 1, where he has held the role of correspondent since 2019. Among the programs he worked for there is ‘Italian Stories’ alongside the presenter Eleonora Daniele.

This is followed by participation in broadcasts of Rai’s flagship channel such as “There is time for …”, “Today is another day” and “Uno Weekend”. In recent years of activity as a correspondent Valerio Scarponi he met and interviewed numerous personalities from the world of entertainment such as Angelina Jolie, Roberto Bolle, Luciano Ligabue, Albano Carrisi, the Imagine Dragons, Giuseppe Vessicchio, Dodi Battaglia.

For the Settempedano Scarponi therefore still a top-level media spotlight that places him at national attention this week where the Italian Song Festival of Sanremo which represents a great showcase in a crescendo of successes for a brilliant career as a host, presenter and radio animator of the 28-year-old born and raised in San Severino who proudly represents a land that has always been able to bring to the national limelight characters who have held up the name of the Marche.

