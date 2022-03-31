a series and three indispensable films from the Oscar-winning director

The last edition number 94 of the Oscar awards it was unfortunately the most controversial in its entire history. The scandal they staged Will Smith and Chris Rock on the stage of the ceremony overshadowed all the winners that followed after that episode. One of them was Jane Champion. The New Zealander was crowned Best Director for her work on The Power of the Doga western with overtones of psychological drama produced by Netflix and starring benedict cumberbatch.

In this way, she became the second consecutive filmmaker and the third in the history of The Academy to receive this award. It is only enough to read this sentence once to realize that this fact is not to rejoice, on the contrary. That only three women have won in 94 editions of these awards speaks volumes about the explicit sexism that exists in Hollywood. In the film industry, technical or leadership roles were reserved almost entirely for men.

Over the last few years, with the feminist struggle increasingly empowered in different spheres of society, cinema has also undergone certain changes and today there is a broader visibility of the work of women in these professions. Although, of course, there is a long way to go. The gender pay gap continues to exist in places other than television and streaming.

The British screenwriter and actress spoke to us about this Sally Lindsay in an exclusive interview with spoilers. “The first series I was commissioned for was one with two female leads, I couldn’t play one of them because I was pregnant at the time… It was a police drama called Scott & Bailey and that was about 10 years ago. And it took about 6 years or so to get the commission because they were asking ‘where is the leading man?’ and there was not, there were two women. Now here in the UK it has changed beyond recognition. Anyway, I tell you, there is a long way to go. I mean, here, only 15%…not in the novels. 50% of the novels are written by women, which is really great. But when you go to drama like the one I wrote, prime-time dramas are only written by 15% of women in this country, which is really disgusting and despicable.”he indicated.

Not only in salary issues the fight must continue. Harassment, mistreatment and gender violence, often in the form of micro-machismo, are still present in the show.

Now, returning Campion. The director deserves to be an example for many young women who want to dedicate themselves to filmmaking. Not only her creativity and her technical ability have allowed her to express her ideas in magnificent works, but also her sensitivity and firmness, worthy of a Sun in Taurus and Moon in Pisces.

Born in the city of Wellington in New Zealand on April 30, 1954, his link with art did not happen by magic. Despite the fact that his parents did grow up away from artistic fields, over time they carved out a space in the theater until they dedicated themselves professionally to this profession. However, little Jane for a long time thought that she would not be engaged in acting or directing. So much so that she studied for a degree in Anthropology, something that is inevitably present in the profoundly social perspective that her work possesses.

After finishing his studies, he traveled to various countries and began to test his artistic talent in painting. Although at first she was moved, she later discovered the cinema and fell in love with her definitively. She started her career with short films and it must be said that she did not do badly. peelone of his first works released in 1982, won the Palme d’Or at Cannes. Only a few years later would come her feature film debut with Dearwhich received favorable reviews, although he would achieve success in 1993 with piano.

Here we will review the most outstanding filmography of Jane Campion that you must already sign up to see.

The Piano (1993)

As we said above, this film gave Campion the international significance that his career needed. The story that takes place in 1851 revolves around Ada, a young mute who has just become a widower. She from Scotland travels to New Zealand with her daughter and her piano to find a new life. It is there that she meets her future husband, but also another man with whom she will forge a bond as erotic as it is dangerous. Campion received multiple nominations for this film and won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 1994.

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

In 1996 Campion directed his fourth feature film, in this case, starring Nicole Kidman, John Malkovich and Martin Donovan. Unlike pianohere the director took refuge in literature to carry out a film adaptation of the homonymous novel by Henry James. Also set in the mid-19th century, it follows the life of a woman named Isabel who is determined to put herself before the patriarchal society of that time by refusing to marry. But when she inherits a large fortune, a friend of hers tries to manipulate her into getting engaged to a mysterious man.

Bright Star (2009)

Passion and desire are present again in this Campion film, although in a more naive way, but no less profound for that. In 1818, young Fanny Brawne meets an up-and-coming poet with whom she falls in love almost immediately. He will feel the same, but due to family mandates they will have to fight intensely with that love to be happy. It is starring Abby Cornish and Ben Whitshaw.

Top of the Lake (2013)

Undoubtedly, a very different project within the filmography of Jane Campion. This series that combines the thriller with the drama, has two seasons and is starring Elizabeth Moss. Follow Detective Robin Griffin as she investigates the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl, the daughter of a feared New Zealand town leader.