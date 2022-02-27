A series and two movies, alternatives for you to do a marathon this weekend

The Most Violent Year 90%
Abel Morales, a successful immigrant businessman with a united family and living the American dream tries to sustain everything he has built while facing rampant violence, corruption and insecurity. While he protects his family from him at all costs, he suffers from job competition that lurks everywhere.
Recently in a list published by The New York Times in which they listed the best 25 actors of the 21st century, Oscar Isaac, the protagonist, was included in it.
At the time I thought it shouldn’t be in that ranking, however now that I’ve seen it in a great film like this one I realize I underestimated it. Something that characterizes him are his facial features that allow him to play all kinds of characters. The theme of violence is used as a resource to expose a harsh moment in history in which even the most privileged were affected. In addition to the labor competition generated between workers and bosses. Although the film is from 2014, the theme makes it very current as it exposes the strong discrimination against immigrants and the harsh treatment they receive just like today. Without a doubt, it is a very good feature film that adds another victory for the great A24 studio.
When Sam Boyd’s “Love Life” premiered on HBO Max, it starred Anna Kendrick as Darby, a white New Yorker with an unlikely name whose pragmatism constantly clashes with her longing for true romance. And yet, despite its typical rom-com trappings, this installment of “Love Life” quickly proved to be deeper than it seems. Darby not only learns what she likes in a partner, but, through failed dates and an abusive marriage, what she doesn’t like. She confronts her outgoing best friend (the excellent Zoe Chao) about her excessive drinking, leading to a rift between them that she never quite heals. She raises a family in a way she didn’t expect, but it works, despite the difficulties. Although Darby’s story is full of rom-com clichés, the series subverts expectations by allowing her romantic life to become a truly human disaster.
Oscar Grant, a young man of 22, spends the last day of 2008 sharing with his daughter, his family, his friends and the little he has left to live before his life changes. It is inevitable to say that this story is added to the films that portray a defense towards the fight for the rights of black people; African-American people who fall defeated and killed by the oppressive and retrograde system. But it is more inevitable not to compare this emotional story to the recent death of George Floyd, a Minnesota security guard who was killed by a white police officer using unrestrained brute force. In the first minute of the film, a video recorded by a real-life phone is seen that turns out to be highly comparable to the tragic scene of the death of the Minneapolis resident. What came to mind when enjoying this film is the way of narrating the story of cause and effect, as happens in “Irreversible” by Gaspar Noé, where the Argentine exposes how time kills people and the way in which life takes years to develop and seconds to go.
“Fruitvale Station” is not that it is one of the many films that are distinguished only by their outstanding performances, despite the fact that it does have them, its beautiful cinematography or its successful direction, we remember it because it was an event that continues to this day sadly happening with cases of racism and oppression towards people of color. Maybe that’s why.