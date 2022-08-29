a series as intense as the most watched on Netflix but much more hidden (until now)

As of today, August 29, 2022, The most watched series on Netflix right now is Dualitya miniseries starring Michelle Monaghan and Matt Boomer. In this thriller, Leni and Gina are two identical twins who have been exchanged several times without anyone knowing it, even sharing their husbands and their home. Until Leni disappears without a trace.

Intense, right? It certainly seems so and that it has risen to first place as the most viewed of Netflix it is a demonstration that something has. But if we talk about intensity, thrillers and mysteries to solve, there is a series that meets everything and is much more hidden.

In our recommendation of the week we travel to Italy to solve the murder of a young woman and discover in the trial that Elena, the prosecutor who is handling the case, is too involved.

the processthe Italian series that hooks

You will have already been able to verify that we like Italian series, because it is not the first that we recommend one (take a look at this romantic series with which we wanted to know our birth chart ). This time we bet on a high intensity series in which it is discovered during the investigation and trial of a murder that nothing is what it seems.





The best thing is that it is one of those series that lasts a weekend, like this thriller that a friend discovered me and we will not have to wait week after week for the premiere of a new chapter as in the house of the dragon from HBO Max, because it’s complete on Netflix.

Everything gets tangled up during the process and the series gradually unravels what happens, leaving some surprises along the way like the appearance of Michele Morroneprotagonist of the controversy 365 days .

A series that has lasted us a weekend and that is one of those pearls hidden in the immense Netflix catalog.

