a series based on Will Smith’s film is in development!

There has been talk for years of a reboot of Io Sono Leggenda, the famous cult pop of 2007 with Will Smith, but it seems that the time to expand the franchise has arrived: according to THR, in fact, Warner Bros is developing a TV series inspired by the iconic film.

For those who don’t remember, Io sono Leggenda is based on the 1954 novel of the same name written by Richard Matheson which tells the story of Neville (Smith) who appears to be the only human in New York City who managed to survive a deadly epidemic. At night, Neville is forced to hide from the inhuman mutants that roam the city, which are the result of an experiment conducted to find a cure for cancer.

It is a very current concept, which was jokingly reprized several times during the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the first period. Now, therefore, 15 years after the film, it seems that the right moment has been found to develop this project, after in the past there was often talk of possible reboots.

In any case, we are talking about a very interesting idea for several directors, and also reported in other films such as The Last Man on Earth and The Omega Man. Apparently in 1994 Ridley Scott also wanted to make his own version of I Am Legend , which, however, never went through. Who knows, maybe if it had been made we wouldn’t have the film with Smith. And you, what do you think of this reboot?