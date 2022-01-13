News

a series is coming to Disney +

Several fans of Real Steel, sci-fi film by Shawn Levy, I have long wanted a sequel or a spin-off. Unfortunately, the story seemed to have ended in 2011 with a franchise closed after just one film.

Disney, thanks to a long convincing work and a laborious contractual procedure, can finally consider in the pre-production phase a new series dedicated to the universe of Real Steel. The big obstacle for the major was to re-involve the stars who had participated in the 2011 film. Finally the company always succeeded and the series can officially go into production.

The sci-fi series will debut on Disney + but not anytime soon. The works are only in the initial stages.

In Real Stell Hugh Jackman plays a ruined boxer who mends relations with his son (Dakota Goyo) as they build and train a fighting robot to fight in the robot boxing world championship. Real Steel could also boast the participation of Anthony Mackie, Evangeline Lilly And Hope Davis.

It is not yet known whether the Disney series will be a direct sequel to the film or a spin-off that will expand the universe of Shawn Levy. We just have to wait for further news.

