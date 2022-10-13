A series is underway about Sara Montiel, who wants Penélope Cruz, Rosalía or Ana de Armas as the protagonist

Sarah Montiel he is the last great star to be the subject of a biographical series. The director and screenwriter Tirso Calerowith long experience in fictions such as serve and protect Y Love is foreveramong many others, is behind this project.







It must be remembered that Calero signed this same year for The Mediapro Studio. It is unknown at this point if the project is part of the catalog of the business group. Likewise, it still has no chain. In any case, the intention is to launch the series, still without a known title, in 2023when it will be ten years since the death of the actress and vedette, reports Ten Minutes.

Penélope Cruz, Ana de Armas and Rosalía, targets

The project is still in post-production, and looking for a renowned actress to lead it. And that is where the series raises the bar: it is intended to have an “actress and singer of international stature”, according to the medium, a profile to which three names fit: Penelope Cruz, Ana de Armas and Rosalia.

It must be said that, in the case of a project in development, the aspirations of the production can serve both to calibrate the volume that is expected to be given to the project and as a clue to the profile itself. In this case, the possibility seems complicated a priori and only because of the agenda and future of these artists, although they are more than logical names in the case of Montiel, the first Spanish actress to make the leap to Hollywood.

Follow the trend of biopics for television

According to the medium, the series will cover both Montiel’s artistic career and extensive love life. Now, there will not only be room for the artist’s lights but also for the shadows. To do this, it is specified that the adaptation must have the approval of the two children of the represented, Thais and Zeus.

At the moment, it is only a project in development. Project, yes, that joins the trend of biopics recent in the television industry. Pending premiere we have, to cite just a few examples, the series on Barbara King and Angel Christ in Atresplayer Premium, Miguel Bose, for Paramount+, and Nacho Vidalfor lionsgate+. On the horizon, moreover, there are other examples such as a biographical fiction about the life of Gervasio Deferr and also about Ana Obregon.