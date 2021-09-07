a serious lack makes him suffer

Moving revelation of Tommaso Zorzi, who burst into tears. The influencer dedicates tears to a topic that is very close to his heart.

Tommaso Zorzi is ready for the new adventure with Drag Race Italy, a program that he will conduct together with Chiara Francini And Mariano Gallo, aka ‘Priscilla’. The influencer is now in Rome to record the first episodes of the broadcast. Very active on Instagram, however, he managed to carve out a moment to make a moving reflection. In fact, Zorzi revealed that her mother managed to find one of her beloved grandmother’s recipe notebooks.

The finding of his mother made Tommaso tears fall. In fact, on his profile, the influencer, moved, stated: “When the grandparents are gone it is a great lack …“. With this consideration Zorzi suddenly recalled how much he misses his grandparents. So let’s go see the showman’s words on a topic that touched his soul.

Tommaso Zorzi remembers his grandparents: “When they are gone …”

After his post on Instagram, Tommaso Zorzi he recalled with emotion how he misses his grandparents. A moment of humanity for the influencer who has repeatedly revealed how after the holidays he wants to focus only on his work. Speaking of his grandparents, however, Zorzi concluded with a nice thought for all his fans by stating: “If you still have grandparents pamper them because it is the most beautiful thing in the world …“.

So today begins the working season of Tommaso Zorzi. In fact, the influencer is ready to record the first episodes of Drag Race Italy. Also on Instagram Zorzi revealed that he is thrilled and very agitated for his new adventure. In this regard, Tommaso concluded by stating: “The day has come, because in a few hours it begins Drag Race … I’m excited, but very happy …“. Only the listening will reveal how the new adventure of the former GF Vip champion will go.