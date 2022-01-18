A set called Italia – Panorama

Everyone remembers that “Marcello, come here” pronounced by an enchanting woman Anita Ekberg in the middle of the Trevi Fountain. It was that film of Federico Fellini to transform our country into a dream, a dream illusion where everything is wonderful.

Cinema managed, for most of the twentieth century, to represent the evolution of the Italian landscape through its lens. Today, however, films are also tourism promotion tools capable of contributing to and influencing the number of appearances in a given territory. The Veneto Region is well aware of this that last September, on the occasion of the 78th International Film Festival in Venice, presented a collaboration agreement between the Regional Administration and the Veneto Film Commission, thus giving life to a protocol born with the aim of promoting regional landscape excellence to be suggested as a location for film sets or to be included in television productions.

According to the regional tourism department, “cinema is a powerful tool for giving visibility and promotion because, often, an image is worth a thousand words. The collaboration agreement signed with the Veneto Film Commission intends to support our tourism development policy by attracting the attention of national as well as foreign media in our region ».

Veneto has been the stage for numerous successful international films. Its capital, Venice, has hosted agent 007 several times, including a stay at the Hotel Danieli, a visit to the Belmond Cipriani and a Vesper Martini at the historic Caffè Florian. And it is also the Hotel Danieli – more precisely its Doge Dandolo Royal Suite with original furnishings from the fifteenth century and gold taps – that was the backdrop to the adventures of Elise and Frank (respectively interpreted by Angelina Jolie And Johnny Depp) in the movie The Tourist. Even the story of the pilot of the aircraft English patient takes place in Veneto, more precisely in the province of Treviso, in Nervesa della Battaglia, where there is one of the most beautiful fields in the world and where you can relive the legends of the pioneers of flight through a fleet of historic aircraft, including the Tiger Original moth used for the filming of the film.

But the whole of Italy can be defined as “a constantly evolving film set”. The Visit Emilia tourist board is well aware of this, inviting visitors from all over the world to discover the beauties of the area, admiring those glimpses and those landscapes, visiting those cities and experiencing those stories made famous by the cameras of Bertolucci and other great directors.

Visit Emilia’s journey begins in Brescello, whose streets and squares were the setting for the stories of Don Camillo and Peppone. It is easy to find here the small world described by Giovannino Guareschi, imagine the parish priest and the mayor, the companions and the faithful. The town hall and the Church of Santa Maria Nascente, which preserves the talking crucifix in a chapel, are still in the central square of the town. It is also possible to visit the famous mayor’s house in via Carducci and stop at the train station at the end of viale Venturini. In Brescello there is also the Peppone and Don Camillo Museum, where it is possible to admire many props such as Peppone’s motorbike, Don Camillo’s ordinance suit and their bicycles but also photographs taken during the filming, posters and reconstructions of some locations.

It is instead set in Campegine, The Path of Hope from Pietro Germi, while it was Reggiolo who hosted Federico Fellini during the filming of The Voice of the Moon, with protagonists Roberto Benigni And Paolo Villaggio. Correggio, hometown of Luciano Ligabue, it was also the set for his Radiofreccia, and Elio Germano he took on the role of the painter Antonio Ligabue in the film I wanted to hide in the village of Gualtieri.

Parma was then the background of many of the cinematographic works of Bernardo Bertolucci as Before the Revolution, set in the Parma Cathedral and in the Villetta area – where Cesare’s house is located in Via Vittime Civili di Guerra – and then in the interiors of Palazzo della Rosa Prati, Fabrizio’s home. The film also immortalizes the Ducal Park and the Pilotta complex, a location that, together with the Duomo, the director has reused for the shooting of the film The moon. And how not to think about Ugo Tognazzi than in the role of Primo Spaggiari The tragedy of a ridiculous man, cycling through the streets of the city, crossing Via Farini, the Caprazucca bridge and Piazza Garibaldi in the rain and leaving behind San Giovanni, where the marriage between Fabrizio and Clelia was celebrated in Before the Revolution.

The castles and villages surrounding Parma have also hosted several films. Roncole Verdi was the scene of the filming of Twentieth century, while in Salsomaggiore Terme you can relive some scenes of The Last Emperor, set in the elegant Moorish hall of the Palazzo dei Congressi. Then there is the Torrechiara Castle, which has been the setting for various films, including Goodbye cruel brother from Giuseppe Patroni Griffi, The Condottieri – Giovanni delle Bande Nere from Luis Trenker, Women and Soldiers from Antonio Marchi And Luigi Malerba and, recently, Ladyhawke from Richard Donner.

Pinocchio from Matteo Garrone – nominee for two statuettes at the latest Oscars – makes us rediscover the story of Collodi through some iconic places of the Bel Paese. Between Siena and Arezzo, more precisely in the luxuriant Valdichiana, the village of father Geppetto was recreated, while the Blue Fairy took us to Puglia, in Altamura. Ostuni and Fasano are the «Land of Toys chosen by Garrone, and finally it is the waters of Polignano that host the terrible Pescane.

Only last summer, it was Tropea that hosted a Hollywood production, that of The Marvel, sequel to Captain Marvel of the MCU superhero universe. The announcement was made on Facebook by the mayor of the city Giovanni Macrì. “It will be exciting to attend the screening of the film that will also give the whole world a piece of Tropea, the City of the Universal Breath which over the millennia has distinguished itself for its aptitude for meeting, exchanging and welcoming peoples and ideas” had declared the mayor.

And this year, another Italy, the one designed by Pixar Animation Studios in co-production with Walt Disney Picture could win a nomination (and why not a statuette) for best animated film. Luca, the film directed by Enrico Casarosa, reconstructs with precision and love Liguria, so loved by the registrar. «I wanted to enhance my sea and show it to the world, with many details, such as Bennato’s music and pasta with pesto with green beans and potatoes». The story of the two small sea monsters discovering the world of humans takes place along the cliffs of the Cinque Terre and between the “carugi” of Portorosso, among the colors and dreams of an unforgettable Italian summer.