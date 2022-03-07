A ship runs aground in South Florida with more than 150 Haitian migrants

More than 150 Haitian migrants arrived this Sunday near an exclusive recreation area in Cayo Largo, in South Florida (USA), aboard a medium-sized ship that ran aground due to the shallow sea in the area, according to the authorities.

“Crews are responding to a suspected migratory venture off #OceanReef. Ship is aground with #CoastGuard and partner agency rescue teams on scene,” the US 7th District Coast Guard reported on Twitter.

According to spokesman Adam Linhardt of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, quoted by the Miami Herald, between 150 and 200 people remained on board the boat when it stopped in the shallow waters of the Ocean Reef Club, just after 1:00 p.m. local time today.

The Ocean Reef Club area, a private marina with a golf course, is becoming a common place for large groups of Haitian immigrants arrive in South Florida, the newspaper highlights today.

This Saturday, the United States Coast Guard intercepted a “Haitian sailboat” in Anguilla Cay, an islet belonging to the Bahamas, with 127 people on board who carried out “an unsafe journey”according to the authorities.

Last January, the same federal entity intercepted another boat near the Florida Keys that was sailing overloaded with 176 Haitians on board, ten of whom had to be hospitalized for showing symptoms of dehydration.

Since last October 1, 2021 (start of fiscal year 2022), Coast Guard crews have intercepted 993 Haitians, compared to 1,527 recorded in fiscal year 2021.

“Increased patrols are stopping these unsafe voyages before lives are lost at sea,” the 7th district of the US southeast federal entity wrote on social media.