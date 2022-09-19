A ship to take medicine to any point of the sea | Almeria | Andalusia Edition

Every day there are accidents at sea of ​​all kinds and they usually require long and laborious transfers of the victims to the mainland due to the lack of medical facilities in this environment, something that has led the Almeria-based company ‘Ocean Group’ to prepare in the port of Aguadulce the medicalization of a 42-meter boat.

Carlos Fierro, the director of ‘Ocean Group’, located in Roquetas de Mar (Almería), explains to EFE that it is a company with around 25 years of experience “in the marine world”, with work on the surface and underwater.

His areas of work include underwater archaeology, diving, research, industrial work, experiences at sea, but also search and rescue.

Five lines are its “main”, such as the oceanographic one with environmental and water quality studies or censuses of fauna and flora. They also have a ‘Robotics’ area, with which they assemble robots that can go down to a depth of 300 meters that are then sold in Spain, Morocco, Algeria and other African countries.

The “strong” at the moment of the company is the industrial part, with underwater gas installations, power lines, fiber optics and, shortly, offshore wind installations.

But it also has an area called ‘Search and Rescue’, available 365 days a year, which allows them to attend to any maritime emergency, both public and private, with a team that is “highly qualified and trained to respond in the safest, fastest way and effective”.

Next to the ship in the process of medicalization, is the ‘Ocean Explorer’, a 24-meter ship built to accommodate a Saab ROV (acronym for Remotely Operated Vehicle) that allows them to work up to 1,500 meters deep. A robot that has eight propellers, three black and white and color cameras and a hydraulic arm that is operated from this boat.

This arm has not only allowed them to carry out industrial work or biological and archaeological studies, but it is also a fundamental part when a cutting radial is installed “to access a ship or aircraft to pick up, as unfortunately has happened, some Body”.

In the case of rescues, both the administration, for example through Maritime Rescue, as well as families of fishermen or companies that have suffered an accident, have resorted to them. “The administration searches for a while and then does not follow,” says Fierro, who recalls that this type of service can be contracted “totally free.”

To visit the ‘Ocean Explorer’ is to enter a miniature emergency center. Its command post has all kinds of state-of-the-art navigation instruments, something that also happens with communication instruments.

In the part dedicated to driving the ROV, two seats are the point from which a pilot and a co-pilot drive the robot. One controls the machine itself and the other his arm. All the images that they see in a set of duplicate screens can also be seen by those who have requested the service. The same goes for the cameras of the divers or the boat.

In the ‘Ocean Explorer’ there is already a rescue stretcher and medical attention and a cabin will be used shortly as a kind of consultation. Fierro points out that the administration rescues “but does not offer medical care on site.”

For this reason, during covid-19 a proposal was presented to medicalize a ship and thus be able to even carry out triage and an “immediate response”. “The proposal is being viewed with success, so much so” that they are now preparing a larger ship for its medicalization.

The medical captain Óscar Garrido, director of the project ‘Andalusia Salud por Tierra, Mar y Aire’, adds to EFE that the 112 and the Delegation of Health and Consumption of the Board already “know about this project” that he has added to his initiative to bring healthcare to hard-to-reach places, harsh environments, and in hyperbaric environments and work with divers.

“I am privileged to have the collaboration and friendship of Carlos and ‘Ocean Group’, who have a technological and high-quality commitment to the maritime branch of my project, which began in March this year with a zero phase with two rescues documented”, says Garrido.

He hopes that it will soon be possible to move on to a next phase -in fact, the Delegation of Health and Consumer Affairs will visit the aforementioned ship this week- and that the “first medical operations unit” at sea can be seen shortly in Andalusia. “I think it would be a value bet,” he concludes.