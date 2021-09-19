A shirtless Vin Diesel sunbathes on a luxury yacht in Italy

Vin Diesel is enjoying some time on a luxury yacht in Portofino, Italy.

The 54-year-old “Fast & Furious” actor lay down shirtless in a black bathing suit on the beautiful boat. He was seen with his girlfriend Paloma Jimenez, fellow actress Zoe Saldana and her husband, artist Marco Perego.

Diesel and his family were enjoying the Italian seaside town. He and Jimenez share three children: Hania, 13, Pauline, 6, and Vincent, 11.

The producer was recently in Venice for a three-day Dolce & Gabbana haute couture show. Rub your elbows with other stars like Kris Jenner, Vanessa Bryant and Ciara.

“The moments in life that remind us of God are all around us, we simply have to recognize them… and be grateful” suspended Share on social.

“Venice has been full of so many magical moments, those moments that I hope to share with you. For now, I’ve picked two of those moments where the book ends what some would call the best show of the year! diddy at the beginning, goodbye to my italian brother lil dom haha, at the end ”.

Diesel will soon return to the studio to shoot the next episode of the “F&F” series. The release of “Fast & Furious 10” is scheduled for April 7, 2023.

“F9” was released in June and was the highest-grossing film during the pandemic. To date, it has grossed over $ 700 million at the global box office.

Diesel has played his character Dominic Toretto for over 20 years and has reflected on this achievement.

“My dad was an acting teacher when I was seven and we always had actors for dinner. He told me when Fate of Rage came out, he said, ‘You know, something none of my actor friends have imagined playing a character for 20 years later. big screen. What would it be like? How will this character develop because it should be because of your own life, ”said Volpe 5 DC in an interview. “This film is a lot about fatherhood and it’s no coincidence that when I made the first film I saw, I wasn’t a father and now, 20 years later, I’m a father.”

At times, Diesel has admitted the line between the film and the blurring of reality for him.

He said: “Some of these lines… there are exchanges with my son on the screen that come directly from my real life… tails, Dom and my real life.”