a shocking story – Libero Quotidiano





They survived despite their plane crashed in the ocean. It happened in Australia where a pilot and a passenger they were miraculously saved, after a dangerous emergency ditching caused by an engine problem. All under the eyes of the incredulous swimmers of Perth beach. The aircraft had been in the air for 20-30 minutes and was – according to the WA police inspector Vic Hussey – departed from Jandakot airport. Then, around 3:30 pm local time, the failure that preceded the fall was reported.





“He had flown north across the coast, he just told me he was staying looking for a safe place to land and the safest place he could find was the ocean so that’s where he landed, “said Inspector Hussey who couldn’t help but praise the efforts of the pilot and swimmers who rushed to help. The two, in fact, after having crashed had to swim for 20 meters to the shore, a real scare and not only for the unfortunates.





“The plane hit the water like a tin can”, were the words of some witnesses, while the minister Paula Papalia he underlined how the pilot’s quick thinking saved a number of lives, as well as the sudden rescue intervention: “I would also like to commend the police response, which was swift and included the deployment of vehicles from the air, from the ‘water and land to respond to the emergency “. Everything, therefore, is good what ends well. After the miraculous rescue Hussey also advised the flying couple “to go to buy a lottery ticket“. Provided that luck will assist them again.



