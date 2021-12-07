Health

a shocking study – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 20 1 minute read


Research published in the journal Nature Aging ignites small hope for a possible treatment forAlzheimer’s. It might seem hard to believe, not to mention absurd, but a recent study found that assuming del Viagra it can reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s. The blue pill is therefore suggested as a prescription to deal with the terrible disease: this is because it can help improve brain health and reduce toxic protein levels.

Brain, cognitive decline and dementia - these are the food that damages the mind

The research is based on a sample of approximately 7.2 million American adults: the experts who analyzed the data found that those who took Viagra regularly were 69% less likely to get Alzheimer’s over the next six years. A more specific and in-depth study will obviously be needed to test the real benefits of sildenafil, which is the generic version of Viagra. The results will therefore be confirmed that the drug, which is used specifically to treat erectile dysfunction and some types of high blood pressure, may represent a valid treatment for Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer's, the spray that cancels dementia: how the revolutionary drug works

There is currently no real cure for a terrible disease, which affects hundreds of millions of people around the world. All that remains is to hope that science and medicine will make progress in this sense: and who knows if a very important contribution cannot come from Viagra.

Alzheimer's, the injection that restores memory: the first revolutionary results, does it change history?

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The minister of the Messa University in Sassari: “The limited number in medicine will remain”

4 days ago

Brain and memory could be shattered by ignoring these symptoms of dementia

3 weeks ago

Towards a new SSN. Clinical engineers launch the challenge of concreteness

4 weeks ago

Green pass and vaccines still run, 98 million made – Healthcare

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button