a shocking study – Libero Quotidiano





Research published in the journal Nature Aging ignites small hope for a possible treatment forAlzheimer’s. It might seem hard to believe, not to mention absurd, but a recent study found that assuming del Viagra it can reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s. The blue pill is therefore suggested as a prescription to deal with the terrible disease: this is because it can help improve brain health and reduce toxic protein levels.





The research is based on a sample of approximately 7.2 million American adults: the experts who analyzed the data found that those who took Viagra regularly were 69% less likely to get Alzheimer’s over the next six years. A more specific and in-depth study will obviously be needed to test the real benefits of sildenafil, which is the generic version of Viagra. The results will therefore be confirmed that the drug, which is used specifically to treat erectile dysfunction and some types of high blood pressure, may represent a valid treatment for Alzheimer’s.





There is currently no real cure for a terrible disease, which affects hundreds of millions of people around the world. All that remains is to hope that science and medicine will make progress in this sense: and who knows if a very important contribution cannot come from Viagra.



