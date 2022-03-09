A shoot in an erupting volcano and a timeless story. ‘Cyrano’, Joe Wright’s musical about the fear of being ourselves – Movie News

We spoke with the director of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ and ‘Darkest Hour’ about his new project. The film, the adaptation of the play written by Edmond Rostand, hits theaters this Friday, March 11.

“It talks about eternal human problems and our fear of intimacy and letting people see who we really are”. Edmond Rostand wrote Cyrano de Bergerac in 1897, but in the 21st century his theatrical drama continues to be adapted in many different ways. This Friday, March 11thhits the movie theaters Cyranothe new film by Joe Wright (1972, London, United Kingdom) that brings us back to our time a story that has proven to be tremendously timeless.

“It talks about the difficulties we face in human connection. How difficult it is to let others in and the problems that creates. And the masks we wear to pretend that we are full of confidence, and that we are handsome, sexy or whatever to hide insecurities. I think that’s something that humans have always had trouble with, and probably always will,” Wright reflects. SensaCinema via video call about why Cyrano de Bergerac It has reached our days still connecting with its public.

Wright is known for bringing literary classics to the big screen to great effect. In 2005 he premiered the adaptation of Jane Austen pride and prejudice -four Oscar nominations including Best Actress for Keira Knightley-, in 2007 he translated Ian McEwan’s novel into images Atonement -seven Oscar nominations, of which he won Best Original Soundtrack- and in 2012 he opted for the work of Leo Tolstoy Anna Karenina -Four Oscar nominations, of which he won Best Costume Design. After titles that have moved away from this trend, Wright has returned to his origins, to the classics, with Cyrano.





It was his wife, actress Haley Bennett, who steered him towards what has become his latest project. She invited him to see the debut of a musical production he was doing at a small theater in Connecticut (United States) together with Peter Dinklage, the eternal Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones. It was a musical version of Rostand’s play in which she played Roxanne and he played Cyrano.

As Wright recalls:

I was surprised how emotionally I reacted. I was very moved, from the balcony scene to the end. I think it had to do with Peter and Haley’s performances, and how he talks about our similarities, looking for our similarities instead of our differences. I was very moved so I asked if I could adapt it into a movie

Once the director got down to business with the project, both Bennett and Dinklage signed on to bring their characters from the stage play to life on film. The well-known story follows the poet Cyrano de Bergerac whose love for Roxanne he believes will never be reciprocated. When she falls in love with another man named Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), Cyrano decides to help him win her over by writing his love letters. A plot that, in the current context with social networks involved and the ability to be another person on the Internet, becomes even more current.

“I don’t think social networks invented the problem of wanting to be who we are not”says Wright. “I think they are one more expression of the same problem”.

As an example, the director recounts what happened when he first met his now-wife: “I wanted to look big and strong and totally self-assured and thin and sticking out my belly all the time. It’s silly. And then you have to go through the process of letting them see you for who you really are and trusting that the other person is going to accept you. And why would they? They’re amazing. But of course she’s also going through a similar experience. the wonder and beauty of finally letting them see you and realizing that all is well, that you are enough. That’s the best feeling in the world“.

PETER DINKLAGE AND HALEY BENNETT: CYRANO AND ROXANNE





For his Cyrano, Wright had Dinklage. “He is an actor with great skills, but he is also someone who tbrings the character a lifetime of experiences and understands what it means to be treated differently by others. That was very important,” emphasizes the director.

As it continues:

I’ve always thought of Cyrano as someone full of self-doubt or someone who feels like they’re not enough when it comes to romance. One of the things that Peter told me was this idea: he doesn’t trust other people to be able to see past his otherness. That lack of confidence that is created by your physique

Bennett, meanwhile, is Roxanne. “Creatively and intellectually she is incredibly powerful and she has this emotion so exposed that she allows you to access the world of dreams,” describes the director. “She is strong, fierce, but she is also extremely feminine. I’m a little tired of this feminine ideal, of her being a very thin woman and a bit like an androgynous sexuality“.

The two actors not only had to be able to play these iconic characters, but also sing. All the songs were recorded live and that, as Wright says, was a challenge for the cast. “I wanted the drama and the songs to flow naturally. I don’t like musicals where there’s drama and all of a sudden wow there’s a song and everything changes. I love dance and I am very interested in how people move and how they move in relation to each other.“.

SHOOTING ON AN ERUPTING VOLCANO

Cyranowhich is nominated for an Oscar for Best Costume Design, was shot in I notea city in Sicily, Italy that Wright describes as “romantic, honey-toned, and baroque.” But in the final stretch of the film, the story moves to war and the director wanted something totally opposite. For this they went to Mount Etna, an active volcano. “We were there and they told us that it hadn’t erupted in 20 or 30 years,” says Wright.





The director and his team moved to the mountain in December, a month when it does not usually snow in the area. But if anything could go wrong, it did. He snowed when Wright and his people had already set up the set and it was buried. “We had to improvise”, it states. And, to make matters worse, on the last day of filming, Etna erupted:

We were forced to pick up our cameras and run away. It was, without a doubt, one of the great challenges of my career. Also because of the height, because you can’t breathe. I like the cold, I like the snow, but I don’t like the altitude

Wright tells us that when he works on a film, on his images, everything always starts in his head. “I start with some key moments in my head that I know I can already see in my imagination how I want them to be. Those moments are cinematic. By that I mean they’re not still images, they’re not paintings, they’re not an image, they’re a moment. in time. For me that is rolling”.

The director, who has always managed to introduce memorable images, scenes and sequences into his films, such as the sequence shot of pride and prejudice and the presentation of Winston Churchill at the beginning of the darkest moment -six Oscar nominations, of which he won Best Actor for Gary Oldman and Best Makeup-, he acknowledges that he does not use ‘storyboards’ for the creation process. “Once you have those key moments, you have to find out what happens between them and build it, little by little, until the film is complete in my imagination.. I don’t work too much with ‘storyboards’. I keep making some. But storyboards are less about individual shots and more about how these shots work together.”

The director’s interest in the movement of personal relationships is something that also applies to his way of making the images of his films. For him Anna Karenina is “like a ballad with words”. Not surprisingly, her love of dance and music applies to her behind-the-scenes process as well. “My work deals with how one image relates to the next. That is the most basic thing in directing and what I have dedicated my life to”.

