A shooting in the New York subway leaves at least 16 injured

12 April 2022, 14:12 GMT Updated 3 minutes

At least 16 people were injured in a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn district (New York, United States).

The shooting happened at the 36 st station, in Sunset Park, around 08:30 local time (12:30 GMT) on Tuesday, according to local media.

Authorities have warned residents to avoid the area and to anticipate service delays.

Photos of the scene of the events show bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

Images shared on social networks show people injured inside the subway station.

While police in New York investigate the incident, the suspect is still at large.

He is described as a man wearing an orange construction worker’s vest, possibly wearing a gas mask. She is believed to have fled the scene.

Local media said there were various devices, including unexploded explosives, around the station. However, the police assured that there are no active devices with explosives.

The motives for the attack have not yet been established.

Smoke and chaos in the subway

A spokesman for New York Mayor Eric Adams urged citizens to “stay away from the area for their safety and so first responders can help those in need and investigate.”

At least four subway lines have suffered service interruptions in both directions.

Police sources say the suspect opened fire on the station platform and threw a smoke bomb into one of the wagons of the R line.

The New York Fire Department told the BBC that they originally received a smoke alert call inside the station.

But, when firefighters arrived, they found several people with gunshot wounds.

The authorities have asked citizens not to approach the site where the attack occurred.

There is a huge security forces presence around the metro station, including heavily armed police officers, dozens of patrol cars and emergency vehicles.

“It was crazy”

Some eyewitnesses have offered their accounts of the events.

A woman identified as Claire explained to the new york post that the suspect dropped “a kind of cylinder that started to shoot sparks from the top”.

He assured that he “lost count” of the number of shots he heard.

“There was smoke, blood and people screaming,” another witness, Sam Carcamo, told the AP news agency, claiming to have seen a large amount of smoke coming from the train after the door opened.

Another citizen, Danny Mastrogiorgio, said he had just dropped his son off at school when he saw injured passengers running down the station stairs, at least two of whom had leg injuries.

“It was crazy,” he said.

On the other hand, the New York authorities students from several local schools have been placed under protection while searching for the perpetrator of the attack.

