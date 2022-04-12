NewsUS

A shooting in the New York subway leaves at least 16 injured

Ambulances and first responders in Brooklyn rush to assist the injured

At least 16 people were injured in a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn district (New York, United States).

The shooting happened at the 36 st station, in Sunset Park, around 08:30 local time (12:30 GMT) on Tuesday, according to local media.

Authorities have warned residents to avoid the area and to anticipate service delays.

Photos of the scene of the events show bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

