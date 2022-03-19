A shooting leaves two dead and five injured in Fort Lauderdale

At least two dead and five injured left a shooting that broke out this Thursday on a bus of the public transportation system of Broward County, in South Florida, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department reported.

MH

“The suspected shooter is in custody at this time. We do not believe there are any further threats to the public,” the Fort Lauderdale Police Department reported.

#FLPD The suspected shooter is in custody at this time. We do not believe there to be any further threat to the public. — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) March 17, 2022

Four people were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, he said.

The Fort Lauderdale police chief said quick actions by authorities helped save lives.

The event occurred around 3:30 pm and images from local television channels showed the bus surrounded by the yellow tape that police place when investigating a crime scene.

“The bus stopped in the Fort Lauderdale Police Department parking lot. As a result of this, a car accident occurred, injuring 3 other people who were treated at the scene,” police said.

The police clarified that they were not involved in the shooting.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on W Broward Boulevard is closed between the 1400 block and the 1100 block. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.

This story was originally published on March 17, 2022 4:42 p.m.