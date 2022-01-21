a short animation shows New Atlantis, capital of the United Colonies – Nerd4.life

Starfield continues to show itself with the dropper, pending the official presentation that will take place only towards the spring of this year, in this case with a short animation on New Atlantis, the Capital of the United Colonies.

Basically, it is an animated gif published by the official Starfield Twitter account, which has long been reminding us of the upcoming arrival of the game by releasing similar images, artwork and fragments. In this case we can see a glimpse of New Atlantis, which should represent one of the settings more spacious and spectacular that you can visit within the game.

New Atlantis has already shown itself previously, when Bethesda has published three videos with the scenarios of Akila, Neon and New Atlantis, and it is an extremely advanced metropolis from a technological point of view, representing the sum of the civilization reached by the United Colonies in the Starfield universe.

Again this is a artwork, therefore, it is not yet given to see the game in an effective way, after the first presentation trailer at E3 2021 which – at least – was built in-engine and could give an idea of ​​the style and quality of Starfield. It seems that Bethesda intends to reserve all the materials from the actual game for the presentation which is scheduled for this year, probably in the spring of 2022.