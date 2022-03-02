A short but intense March

The march calendar for Real Madrid it seems light, but it contains games of maximum requirement that, in addition, they will concentrate on little more two weeks. The whites have in their schedule four games, but they are distributed in a period of just 16 days. Among them, a couple of those quotes marked in red, both at the Bernabéu: the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against PSG (Wednesday 9) and the League Classic against Barcelona (sunday 20). Then, the last FIFA break of the season will come (there will be another national team window in June, but with the club competitions now over), which will mean a new exodus of internationals in Ancelotti’s ranks.

The Bernabéu will take center stage in this part of the season. The Whites’ Coliseum will host three of the four Whites’ matches this March. This Saturday 5 (21:00) Ancelotti’s team will host Real Sociedad, who is fighting to enter Europe and has only lost in one of his last four visits to white feud. Four days later, the Wednesday 9 (21:00), the Bernabéu prepares to live one of its magical nights to achieve the comeback against PSG and the pass to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The club works on power enable any of the sections of the stands that are disabled by the works and have several thousand more fans in the stands.

The visit of Mbappé and co. will be the only appointment of that week, since the League match against Majorca is delayed to Monday 14 (21:00). A week that the whites will begin on the island and will end on Sunday 20 (9:00 p.m.) in the Classic garter belt. The Bernabéu will live again a duel against Barcelona more than two years later. The Barça visit on March 1, 2020 was the last game at the Madridista stadium before the pandemic. That same week, if Ancelotti’s men eliminate PSG, Madrid will be aware of the Champions League drawwhich on Friday the 18th (12:00) will pave the way for the final in Paris with the quarterfinal and semifinal pairings.

Real Madrid calendar in March Day Hour Match Competition Saturday 5 21:00 RM-Royal Society League Wednesday 9 21:00 RM-PSG Champions Monday 14 21:00 Majorca-RM League Sunday 20 21:00 RM-Barcelona League

Four players will seek the pass to the World Cup

In the national team break that will close the month, four madridistas will seek qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup with their national teams: Bale (Wales), Alaba (Austria), Lunin (Ukraine) and Valverde (Uruguay). The Europeans play a ticket among themselves as Wales and Austria meet in the semifinals of their group and the winner will face the winner of Scotland-Ukraine. The Uruguayan, for his part, can seal La Celeste’s pass in the first game of the break, against Peru.