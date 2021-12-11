a short trailer reveals the launch window

A new and short trailer dedicated to Scorn, the Microsoft exclusive that, after a long period of absence from the scene, returns to show itself to announce the definitive launch window.

The trailer published on social by the development team, which shows us some of the disturbing settings that we will be able to explore during the horror-colored adventure, confirms that the game will arrive in the month of October 2022, that is, in less than a year. This confirmation probably came with the aim of quenching the thirst for news not only from fans, but also and above all from those who funded the project on Kickstarter.

Just a few weeks ago, in fact, Scorn was at the center of a controversy due to a post published by the developers on the fundraising platform, since the tone used by the team did not go down to all those who believed in the project. and have decided to invest small or large.

For the uninitiated, the game will arrive exclusively on PC and Xbox Series X | S, as the developers have decided they want to focus on next-generation hardware and make the most of it.